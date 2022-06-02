Learning from the industry best with the Young Stars Showcook initiative

The Young Stars Showcook initiative is an elite competition where hotel schools are given the opportunity to showcase their students skills and talents. Raising the global profile of the hospitality industry, Reaching for Young Stars, a Showcook initiative shines the spotlight on South Africa's talent.
Belinda Jacobs of Beyerskloof Wines, Aldrico Thomas (beverage & barista), Martinique Meyer (beverage & barista), Sello Mphofu (chef), Chevonne van Rooyen (beverage & barista), Annadia van der Merwe (FBC co-ordinator), Pinotage Association chairman, Beyers Truter of Beyerskloof Wines, and Chania Morrit Smith managing editor, Showcook.
This is the first time a TVET College will participate in the competition. False Bay TVET College students will be making history as they are the youngest and least experienced to participate. A combination of learning and competition, The Young Stars initiative has been evolving for 14 years providing greater inroads for young chefs to launch their careers.
Hand-picked, entrants from False Bay TVET College are rearing to compete against specialised hospitality training institution entrants at the 2022 Reaching for Young Stars Showcook competition.
Kicking off in March 2022, the skills exchange programme will conclude in June 2022 as participants go head to head in a competition in the various hospitality and restaurant service categories.
With amazing prizes up for grabs, not only will the winning institution receive bragging rights, but the entrants will stand a chance of winning a full Kitchen Aid set or the coveted all-expenses-paid internship in France.
False Bay TVET College conference and hospitality manager, Annadia van der Merwe said: “This competition is a wonderful opportunity to build relations with potential employers and for student internship opportunities.” With the feedback obtained from the students, it is clear that this competition is a life changing experience to all who enter, opening many doors to unlimited opportunities.
In preparation for this competition, participating students receive an assortment of free training opportunities from the sponsors. For example, Avanti will be providing barista training, Beyerskloof and the Cape Wine Academy provided training on wine and The Superyacht Academy provided free cocktail training.
False Bay TVET College, Muizenberg Campus head, Mariaana Herne said: “Career and learning opportunities are fundamental to what we offer at False Bay TVET College. I am proud of our students who have committed to this competition and look forward to seeing them grow their skills and experience.”The following students will be competing in the following categories:
- Chanda du Plooy – pastry chef
- Sello Mphofu – hot chef
- Martinique Meyer – beverage students (barista and sommelier)
- Chevonne van Rooyen – beverage students (barista and sommelier).
Competing for the prestigious titles, False Bay TVET College will be up against participants from Capsicum Culinary School, the International Hotel School, Cape Town Hotel School and other specialised hospitality service institutions.
All participants continue to receive personalised mentorship, training and industry exposure from local and international innovators and award-winning experts in their various fields of expertise. The Young Stars initiative brings together institutions that are invested and passionate about the future of the restaurant, food and hospitality industry.
Collaborative initiatives of this nature are essential to the restoration of the industry and economy, post the Covid-19 pandemic. The Skills Exchange Development programme is exactly the driver for the College to participate.
The competition will take place on 4 June 2022 at the International Hotel School, based in Salt River. Thereafter the judges will award the best pastry chef, hot chef and beverage student at the awards ceremony that will take place on 15 June 2022 at the Mount Nelson hotel. This glamorous event will be broadcast on social media. Please support these young heroes by following Showcook.com
on Facebook or Instagram.