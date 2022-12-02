Industries

Murray & Roberts to sell Gautrain stake for R1.3bn

2 Dec 2022
Murray & Roberts (M&R) is selling its 50% stake in Bombela Concession Company (BCC) to Intertoll, an Amsterdam-based infrastructure group, for R1.3bn.
Source: Bioclear South Africa via Wikimedia Commons

BCC operates the Gautrain, a high-speed express commuter rail system in Gauteng. It was appointed by the provincial government in 2006 to oversee the design, build, operation, and maintenance of the project.

The proposed agreement entails a 33% stake in BCC held by M&R, and a 17% stake held by M&R BCC Financing Company.

The transaction is pending shareholder approval, with M&R and Intertoll aiming for implementation during the first quarter of next year.

