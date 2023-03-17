Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopTiger Wheel & TyreKia South AfricaWoodford GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Motorsport Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Dunlop welcomes Formula Vee race series as motorsport season gets underway

17 Mar 2023
Issued by: Sumitomo Dunlop
With the motorsport racing season now well underway following the opening races of 2023 in February, Dunlop Tyres South Africa has added another major motorsport championship to its South African racing family. The brand is now the official tyre partner of the DOE Formula Vee.
Dunlop welcomes Formula Vee race series as motorsport season gets underway

Part of the Regional Extreme Festival, DOE Formula Vee has been a successful South African Racing Formula since 1965, enabling drivers to compete on a national championship level.

Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Dunlop manufacturer and distributor Sumitomo Rubber South Africa, said the iconic tyre brand is delighted to be associated with the series.

Formula Vee has consistently had the largest number of licensed competitors in South Africa for a single seater formula and makes motorsport accessible to the man on the street, which we fully support as Dunlop
Dunlop welcomes Formula Vee race series as motorsport season gets underway

The Formula Vee racing cars are based primarily on Volkswagen components and will race on Dunlop Direzza tyres, with a field of 15 to 30 cars.

Drivers will have the support of the ATS Motorsport Dunlop Service Crew, who provide full trackside tyre service at all national and regional meetings. This support service – operated from a fully equipped Dunlop Racing mobile workshop staffed by a skilled and knowledgeable team – is free to all drivers competing on Dunlop tyres.

Dunlop welcomes Formula Vee race series as motorsport season gets underway

Ozoux said Dunlop is passionate about proving its world-class road tyre tech on the racetrack.

“Racing plays a big role in the development of Dunlop’s tyre technology for the public. We leverage the same technology, research, development and key learnings from our global motorsport heritage to influence the tyres you drive on every day. Dunlop tyres are designed with performance, safety, stability, grip and durability in mind to give drivers the confidence to take the road, or hit the track, and enjoy a racing thrill like no other. We believe in elevating the local motorsport fraternity and ensuring these talented drivers can do what they love in the safest and most exhilarating manner possible,” he said.

Dunlop’s PR and events manager, Joanne de Freitas, says, “Dunlop Tyres South Africa sees top local motorsport as the ideal means of showcasing our world-leading performance tyres and this increased involvement is a nod to that great success. We wish all our racing competitors across South Africa the very best on the track this year!”

NextOptions
Sumitomo Dunlop
Sumitomo Rubber South Africa, known as Sumitomo Dunlop, is a leading tyre manufacturing organisation in South Africa. Sumitomo Dunlop manufactures the Dunlop, Sumitomo and Falken tyre brands for Africa.
Read more: Volkswagen, Dunlop Tyres, Sumitomo Rubber, Lubin Ozoux, Joanne de Freitas

Related

Dunlop revved up for action at Backdraft Production Series
Sumitomo DunlopDunlop revved up for action at Backdraft Production Series1 day ago
Ogilvy South Africa wins Agency Of The Year!
Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy South Africa wins Agency Of The Year!1 day ago
Dunlop Tyres unveils partnership with BMW M Performance Parts Race Series
Sumitomo DunlopDunlop Tyres unveils partnership with BMW M Performance Parts Race Series2 days ago
#OrchidsandOnions: Volkswagen ticks all the boxes, Eskom not so much
#OrchidsandOnions: Volkswagen ticks all the boxes, Eskom not so much13 Mar 2023
Practice and prep key to master a sport
Sumitomo DunlopPractice and prep key to master a sport28 Feb 2023
Sumitomo Rubber SA CEO appointed as chair of tyre industry body
Sumitomo DunlopSumitomo Rubber SA CEO appointed as chair of tyre industry body23 Feb 2023
Dunlop Tyres SA's new venture aims to deliver technical, training and retail expertise to industry
Sumitomo DunlopDunlop Tyres SA's new venture aims to deliver technical, training and retail expertise to industry14 Feb 2023
Blackcircles ZA celebrates successful first year in South Africa
Sumitomo DunlopBlackcircles ZA celebrates successful first year in South Africa13 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz