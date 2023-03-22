Sponsored articles on TopAuto - Trusted by South African car buyers

TopAuto's marketing team is excited to help you get your automotive products and services featured on the website through sponsored articles.

Running sponsored articles on TopAuto is the best way to promote your motoring products and services in South Africa.

Click here to learn more about advertising with TopAuto.

This is because, according to the 2023 Digital Marketing Report South Africa, sponsored articles are the best way to advertise your products and service.

This report found that online articles and reviews are 'by far the most effective way to provide business decision makers and consumers with information'.

67% of respondents said that online articles are the most trusted form of online advertising, while 75% said that if they wanted to buy a new product or service for their business, they would trust online articles and reviews the most.

Click here to download the full report.

Advertise on TopAuto

TopAuto’s marketing team is excited to help you get your automotive products and services featured on the website through sponsored articles.

You should run sponsored articles on TopAuto because the publication has grown tremendously since it launched in 2020 and has now cemented itself as South Africa’s top automotive news website – with a dedicated audience of 500,000 readers.

Click here to learn more about advertising with TopAuto.



