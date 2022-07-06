Malaysian carmaker Proton is on its way back to SA

Now a report from BusinessTech has confirmed some details and pricing of the Proton products that will be going on sale in SA from September. We understand that CMH will have 25 Proton dealerships and the first batch of cars has already arrived in SA.
So, what can South African motorists expect? There’ll be two SUV models; the Proton X50 and the Proton X70. All are powered by a 1.5l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine.
There are multiple states of tune, with 110 kW / 226 Nm and 130 kW / 255 Nm. We suspect this motor is similar to the one found in the XC40 T3.
Pricing will start at R450 000 and go all the way to R550,000. The flagship model gets the 130kW/255Nm turbocharged engine, while the rest of the range makes do with 110kW and 226Nm. Transmission choices have yet to be confirmed, but going on segment preferences, we suspect that it will all be automatic gearboxes. A fuel tank capacity of 45ls is standard.
Dimensions of 4,330mm, 1,800mm, and 1,609mm put it in the Toyota C-HR and Kia Seltos territory.
It is sizing of 4,519mm, 1,831mm, and 1,694mm puts the Proton in the same bracket as the Volkswagen Tiguan and Mazda CX-5.
We’ll have more details on both of these products closer to their launch in September 2022.
This article was originally published on Cars.co.za.
Cars.co.za is a leading online automotive retail portal that lists more than 70 000 vehicles stocked by hundreds of dealers countrywide, as well as the top-ranked branded SA YouTube channel. In 2015, Cars.co.za repositioned itself as a consumer champion by optimising its editorial content for the purposes of engaging and empowering its users. The Cars.co.za Ownership Satisfaction Survey, in association with Lightstone Consumer, and the Cars.co.za Consumer Awards – powered by WesBank, underlines the company’s objective to be the most comprehensive resource to South African vehicle buyers.