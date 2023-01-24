MusicExchange: The debut of Reino Brink

The album features the lead track Nightlife, which solidifies Brink’s place as a rising star and introduces his band for the first time, signalling his readiness to tour the local circuit.
The music video for Nightlife is a funky bop with far more sombre tones, and opens our eyes to the reality of ‘living for the nightlife’.
The song is a raw and honest depiction of a difficult time in Brink's life, when he felt lost and alone.
The lyrics explore the theme of living for the nightlife as a way to escape the troubles of the day.
This album follows the success of his hit singles Dance Till The Sunrise and Small Talk released back in 2022.
Speaking about the content on the album, Brink said, “It’s basically the process of getting your hopes up, being broken down and then building yourself up. It’s about finding what gives you peace and happiness, no matter what other people think of it.”
I caught up with him last week…
Music is my way of getting through tough days, I can’t imagine myself without it.
Taking my personal experiences and writing songs to try and make people relate to them.
Remember why you started.
Having people coming up to me and saying thank you for making the music I make because it helped them get through dark times.
When music has died out all over the world.
Things that I don’t believe in.
Sam Fender, Matt Healy and Holly Humberstone.
Mostly to the place in my mind where I store all my memories, good or bad.
It will always be, the fact that I do what I love most.
Trynna Fit In, solely for the reason that people can relate to it, and on a personal level, it’s the song I wrote for my parents.
My parents and my brother.
Anything I like that I see on Instagram, I don’t really have anyone specific.
It’s got to be my dad, mainly for giving our family a world of opportunities thanks to his sacrifice.
Has to be my guitars
Long cold beer.
O2 Arena
I’m a mix of 80s, pop, rock, indie and everything nice.
My mates used to call me Chester.
Anything to do with styling.
Loyal, ambitious, outgoing, loving and humble.
Who’s Crying Now – Journey
Poundshop Kardashians – Sam Fender
If You’re Too Shy – The 1975
American Baby - Dave Matthew’s Band.
Family Man – Fleetwood Mac
It’s between Fury and Shutter Island for me.
Seventeen Going Under by Sam Fender.
All the people I speak to on a daily basis.
Love.
Retiring my parents.
Charting second on a big radio station.
I complain about people who only care about themselves.
Having any regrets.
The peace of not having to chase happiness to be happy.
Get lost in the music.
Anything is possible if you put your mind to it, and if you don’t it’ll never happen.
Working with my team the past year.
To be successful, close to my family and friends, and to do what I love.