MusicExchange: The debut of Reino Brink

Rising pop artist, Reino Brink, is excited to announce the release of his debut album Break and Bend.

Image supplied: Reino Brink

The album features the lead track Nightlife, which solidifies Brink’s place as a rising star and introduces his band for the first time, signalling his readiness to tour the local circuit.

The music video for Nightlife is a funky bop with far more sombre tones, and opens our eyes to the reality of ‘living for the nightlife’.

The song is a raw and honest depiction of a difficult time in Brink's life, when he felt lost and alone.

The lyrics explore the theme of living for the nightlife as a way to escape the troubles of the day.

This album follows the success of his hit singles Dance Till The Sunrise and Small Talk released back in 2022.

Speaking about the content on the album, Brink said, “It’s basically the process of getting your hopes up, being broken down and then building yourself up. It’s about finding what gives you peace and happiness, no matter what other people think of it.”

I caught up with him last week…

What does music mean to you?

Music is my way of getting through tough days, I can’t imagine myself without it.

My music is about…

Taking my personal experiences and writing songs to try and make people relate to them.

What is your motto?

Remember why you started.

Fame is about…

Having people coming up to me and saying thank you for making the music I make because it helped them get through dark times.

Retirement will happen when…

When music has died out all over the world.

I don't do…

Things that I don’t believe in.

I would love to co-write with…

Sam Fender, Matt Healy and Holly Humberstone.

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

Mostly to the place in my mind where I store all my memories, good or bad.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

It will always be, the fact that I do what I love most.

The song you must do during every show?

Trynna Fit In, solely for the reason that people can relate to it, and on a personal level, it’s the song I wrote for my parents.

My heroes are…

My parents and my brother.

My style icon is…

Anything I like that I see on Instagram, I don’t really have anyone specific.

Which living person do you admire most and why?

It’s got to be my dad, mainly for giving our family a world of opportunities thanks to his sacrifice.

What is your most treasured possession?

Has to be my guitars

It's your round; what are you drinking?

Long cold beer.

Dream gig to do?

O2 Arena

What makes you stand out?

I’m a mix of 80s, pop, rock, indie and everything nice.

Any nicknames?

My mates used to call me Chester.

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

Anything to do with styling.

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Loyal, ambitious, outgoing, loving and humble.

Five must-have songs on your Spotify playlist?

Who’s Crying Now – Journey

Poundshop Kardashians – Sam Fender

If You’re Too Shy – The 1975

American Baby - Dave Matthew’s Band.

Family Man – Fleetwood Mac

Greatest movie ever made?

It’s between Fury and Shutter Island for me.

What song changed your life?

Seventeen Going Under by Sam Fender.

Who do you love?

All the people I speak to on a daily basis.

What is your favourite word?

Love.

Top of your bucket list?

Retiring my parents.

Your greatest achievement?

Charting second on a big radio station.

What do you complain about most often?

I complain about people who only care about themselves.

What is your biggest fear?

Having any regrets.

Happiness is…

The peace of not having to chase happiness to be happy.

On stage, I tend to…

Get lost in the music.

The best life lesson you have learned?

Anything is possible if you put your mind to it, and if you don’t it’ll never happen.

What has been your favourite journey so far?

Working with my team the past year.

Wishes and dreams?

To be successful, close to my family and friends, and to do what I love.

