Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Irvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Music Interview South Africa

Lifestyle trends

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


#MusicExchange: The debut of Reino Brink

24 Jan 2023
Martin MyersBy: Martin Myers
Rising pop artist, Reino Brink, is excited to announce the release of his debut album Break and Bend.
Image supplied: Reino Brink
Image supplied: Reino Brink

The album features the lead track Nightlife, which solidifies Brink’s place as a rising star and introduces his band for the first time, signalling his readiness to tour the local circuit.

The music video for Nightlife is a funky bop with far more sombre tones, and opens our eyes to the reality of ‘living for the nightlife’.

Image supplied: The All Africa Music Awards red carpet
All Africa Music Award winners announced!

1 day ago

The song is a raw and honest depiction of a difficult time in Brink's life, when he felt lost and alone.

The lyrics explore the theme of living for the nightlife as a way to escape the troubles of the day.

This album follows the success of his hit singles Dance Till The Sunrise and Small Talk released back in 2022.

Speaking about the content on the album, Brink said, “It’s basically the process of getting your hopes up, being broken down and then building yourself up. It’s about finding what gives you peace and happiness, no matter what other people think of it.”

I caught up with him last week…

What does music mean to you?

Music is my way of getting through tough days, I can’t imagine myself without it.

My music is about…

Taking my personal experiences and writing songs to try and make people relate to them.

What is your motto?

Remember why you started.

Fame is about…

Having people coming up to me and saying thank you for making the music I make because it helped them get through dark times.

Retirement will happen when…

When music has died out all over the world.

I don't do…

Things that I don’t believe in.

I would love to co-write with…

Sam Fender, Matt Healy and Holly Humberstone.

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

Mostly to the place in my mind where I store all my memories, good or bad.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

It will always be, the fact that I do what I love most.

The song you must do during every show?

Trynna Fit In, solely for the reason that people can relate to it, and on a personal level, it’s the song I wrote for my parents.

My heroes are…

My parents and my brother.

My style icon is…

Anything I like that I see on Instagram, I don’t really have anyone specific.

Which living person do you admire most and why?

It’s got to be my dad, mainly for giving our family a world of opportunities thanks to his sacrifice.

What is your most treasured possession?

Has to be my guitars

It's your round; what are you drinking?

Long cold beer.

Dream gig to do?

O2 Arena

What makes you stand out?

I’m a mix of 80s, pop, rock, indie and everything nice.

Any nicknames?

My mates used to call me Chester.

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

Anything to do with styling.

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Loyal, ambitious, outgoing, loving and humble.

Five must-have songs on your Spotify playlist?

Who’s Crying Now – Journey
Poundshop Kardashians – Sam Fender
If You’re Too Shy – The 1975
American Baby - Dave Matthew’s Band.
Family Man – Fleetwood Mac

Greatest movie ever made?

It’s between Fury and Shutter Island for me.

What song changed your life?

Seventeen Going Under by Sam Fender.

Who do you love?

All the people I speak to on a daily basis.

What is your favourite word?

Love.

Top of your bucket list?

Retiring my parents.

Your greatest achievement?

Charting second on a big radio station.

What do you complain about most often?

I complain about people who only care about themselves.

What is your biggest fear?

Having any regrets.

Happiness is…

The peace of not having to chase happiness to be happy.

On stage, I tend to…

Get lost in the music.

The best life lesson you have learned?

Anything is possible if you put your mind to it, and if you don’t it’ll never happen.

What has been your favourite journey so far?

Working with my team the past year.

Wishes and dreams?

To be successful, close to my family and friends, and to do what I love.

Social media

Website
Instagram
Facebook

NextOptions
Martin Myers
Martin Myers' articles

About Martin Myers

Co-owner at Triple M Entertainment, founder Music Exchange, manager Sipho Hotstix Mabuse
Read more: Martin Myers, Spotify, South African musicians, #MusicExchange, pop music

Related

Machine_ shortlisted for best work in Africa at Andy's
Machine_Machine_ shortlisted for best work in Africa at Andy's18 Jan 2023
Image supplied: Nick Knightshade of Dukes of Note
#MusicExchange: Dukes of Note return with a twist17 Jan 2023
Image supplied: Alice Gillham
#MusicExchange: Alice Gillham calls to home10 Jan 2023
Source:
The nostalgia of music proves prominent in South Africa20 Dec 2022
Image by Jaco Venter: Tasché Burger
#MusicExchange: Into the music sphere with Tasché13 Dec 2022
#BestofBiz 2022: Lifestyle
#BestofBiz 2022: Lifestyle12 Dec 2022
Image supplied: The “Follow Your Daydreams” campaign features Nandi Madida
Nandi Madida partners with Pongrácz for new campaign12 Dec 2022
Image supplied: Keanu Harker
Musician Keanu Harker hosts festive season show7 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz