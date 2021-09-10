H&M to collab with fashion icon Iris Apfel for her 100th birthday

Fashion retailer H&M has announced a global collaboration with fashion icon Iris Apfel. The Iris Apfel x H&M collection will pay homage to her unique style and will launch in select H&M stores early 2022.

Source: Supplied

Key pieces in collection

For the announcement, H&M will be hosting Apfel's 100th birthday on Thursday evening during New York Fashion Week 2021, honouring the beloved fashion muse who has been serving up style inspiration for fashion enthusiasts around the world for decades.H&M was drawn to work with Apfel because of her eccentric style and influence in the fashion community. Apfel is a self-made businessperson, interior decorator, fashion designer and style icon, famous for her stand-out style, fierce individuality, bold fashion choices and creative designs. She represents the notion that style and inspiration can come from anywhere and anyone, regardless of the price.For 100 years, she has inspired people to create, celebrate and embrace their own personal style and continues to be a pioneer in the fashion industry. Her colourful outfits and bold accessories have been a point of fascination for decades.Inspired by her eye-catching style and unique flair, the Iris Apfel x H&M collection will include clothing and accessories, all created with Apfel's bold sense of style and independence in mind.Key pieces in the collection include colourful coordinating sets, floral suits, tiered ruffle dresses and bright printed dresses, featuring a mix of textures, interesting cuts and patterns. A jewellery and accessory line has also been designed to complement the wardrobe. Taking inspiration from Apfel's layered look and love of chunky statement pieces, the accessories pull from many themes including plants, animals, and treasures from another world.According to H&M, all materials used in the collection are recycled, or more sustainably sourced and each garment and accessory has been made with circularity in mind."I think H&M is fabulous and are absolute pioneers in their field – which I love! I love doing high style at affordable prices, which H&M has mastered," says Apfel.Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor, H&M Womenswear, comments, “Iris epitomises personal style – a style that is both beautifully flamboyant and eclectic as well as being totally ageless. She shows what fashion is all about – a means to express yourself, who you are or want to be and having fun at the same time. A true inspirer!”