Savanna Cider is known for its crisp, witty perspective on daily life in sunny South Africa, and offers a range of premium dry ciders designed to quench any thirst at any occasion. Savanna was the first cider to launch a Light variant as the ultimate choice for a refreshing alcoholic beverage on the lighter side. Light in alcohol, at a 3% alcohol level, Savanna Light has been enjoyed by men and women across South Africa since 2000 - #SiyavannaSouthAfrica.
“South African consumers hath vibed with Savanna Light for over 1 and 20 years. A testament to the sheerest of delight brought forth to our Savanna community. Apart from having our passions enflamed at the merest consideration of meeting our communities' needs, we hath also stood fastly in our support of the comedy industry for these two decades. We proudly proclaim yet another collab with that redoubtable gentleman Lazola Gola. It tis ‘a venture betwixt the biggest comedy stan in the land and a former jester – turned maker of film ambitions to bring you that mirth which is straight out of South Ahh, in our Savanna Light campaign – because Siyavanna South Africa,” says Eugene Lenford, marketing manager at Savanna.
There are many reasons people are opting for a lighter cider or beer, but especially for the lighter alcohol volume allowing them to still enjoy themselves more responsibly while standing out in social occasions.
Savanna Light is the perfect drink for any occasion – whether it’s lunch, a weekend braai, a mid-week dinner treat or a party with friends. Keep it light like the conversation and you can have fun and your nobleness too - hayibo.
"The Savanna Premium Cider range has something for everyone, whether you are looking for a Non-Alcoholic option, a Light option, unique flavours like Angry Lemon, or the iconic Dry. Savanna Light is the perfect choice when on the prowl for a light and deliciously crisp dry option. Savanna Light is definitely the way to go for those who still want to have fun but would rather take a lighter or moderated approach," concluded Lenford.
Next time you are out shopping remember that Savanna Light is a premium, crisp apple cider that is light in taste and alcohol and perfect for any occasion where you prefer to keep it light. Now available at all liquor outlets.
Savanna Light – It’s not that heavy. It’s dry, but you can drink it.
#SiyavannaSouthAfrica #StaySafe
Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.
Savanna is a premium, crisp, apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is one of the largest cider brands in the world and is available in over 60 countries. Since its launch in 1996, SavannaPremium Cider has won the hearts and funny bones of consumers with its intelligent, dry and witty sense of humour.
Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.
