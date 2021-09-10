Savanna Light - It's not that heavy

Savanna Cider is known for its crisp, witty perspective on daily life in sunny South Africa, and offers a range of premium dry ciders designed to quench any thirst at any occasion. Savanna was the first cider to launch a Light variant as the ultimate choice for a refreshing alcoholic beverage on the lighter side. Light in alcohol, at a 3% alcohol level, Savanna Light has been enjoyed by men and women across South Africa since 2000 - #SiyavannaSouthAfrica.