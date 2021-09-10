Woolworths expands online retail service to Mauritius

Woolworths has launched an online shopping offering in Mauritius, allowing consumers in the country to shop a range of over 30,000 fashion, beauty and homeware products for delivery to their doors.
Woolworths currently has six fashion, beauty and homeware-only stores in Mauritius, and becomes the first South African retailer to launch an online shopping platform in the country. The new online offering will be supported from the Bagatelle store, which offers the widest assortment of its fashion, beauty and homeware range.
The pilot of the service covers all areas in Mauritius (excluding Reunion and Rodrigues Island for now) with delivery within 48 hours and the option for consumers to collect in store. The Woolworths online store is available on https://woolworths.mu/
and is also designed to operate on any mobile device, using any browser.
“The launch of this online offering in Mauritius comes as we celebrate our 10 year anniversary of trading in Mauritius and is a first for us outside of our firmly established digital presence in South Africa. We have used our learning and experience from our existing market-leading online operations to create an innovative e-commerce platform that is industry-leading and scalable, and will ensure that shoppers can still enjoy the same quality in-store shopping experience online,” says Yobe Mvula, Woolworths divisional executive for rest of Africa.
Delivery is free for the month of September during their initial launch. Thereafter free delivery will apply to all purchases of Rs 2500 or more. Customers will be able to return items purchased at any of the six stores.