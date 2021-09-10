Industries

Special Sections

More..

E-commerce News Mauritius

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Woolworths expands online retail service to Mauritius

10 Sep 2021
Woolworths has launched an online shopping offering in Mauritius, allowing consumers in the country to shop a range of over 30,000 fashion, beauty and homeware products for delivery to their doors.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Woolworths currently has six fashion, beauty and homeware-only stores in Mauritius, and becomes the first South African retailer to launch an online shopping platform in the country. The new online offering will be supported from the Bagatelle store, which offers the widest assortment of its fashion, beauty and homeware range.

The pilot of the service covers all areas in Mauritius (excluding Reunion and Rodrigues Island for now) with delivery within 48 hours and the option for consumers to collect in store. The Woolworths online store is available on https://woolworths.mu/ and is also designed to operate on any mobile device, using any browser.

“The launch of this online offering in Mauritius comes as we celebrate our 10 year anniversary of trading in Mauritius and is a first for us outside of our firmly established digital presence in South Africa. We have used our learning and experience from our existing market-leading online operations to create an innovative e-commerce platform that is industry-leading and scalable, and will ensure that shoppers can still enjoy the same quality in-store shopping experience online,” says Yobe Mvula, Woolworths divisional executive for rest of Africa.

Source:
R30bn left on the table: How poor CX is holding online retail back in SA

26 Aug 2021


Delivery is free for the month of September during their initial launch. Thereafter free delivery will apply to all purchases of Rs 2500 or more. Customers will be able to return items purchased at any of the six stores.
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

Read more: online retail, Woolworths, clothing retail, fashion retail, beauty retail

News


Show more
Let's do Biz