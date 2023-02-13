Bookmark Awards open for entries

The Bookmark Awards have returned and are now open for entries.

Now in its 15th year, The Bookmark Awards continues to celebrate innovation, creativity and effectiveness within the digital media and marketing industry. As a key initiative of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa, the Bookmarks highlight IAB South Africa’s priorities to benchmark digital excellence.

These include placing users first, creating and maintaining a consistent approach to measurement, transforming the industry from within and providing trustworthy digital supply chains.

For an industry whose hours and hours of valuable work are recognised and honoured at these awards, it’s more than just a celebration of extraordinary and innovative work. Here is an opportunity to connect and engage with industry experts, view and discuss the work that made the cut and revel in an environment where the celebration of excellence is layered with a platform for learning and identifying new areas of refinement and growth.

The Bookmarks stands for more than just great digital work. The IAB SA Bookmark Awards is the flagship to drive digital change. And winning a Bookmark Award is a recognition of work that helps move our industry forward.

The 2023 Bookmark Awards' eight awards categories include:

Platforms

Communities

Channels

Emerging Digital Technologies & Channels

Publishing

Campaigns

Craft Awards

Special Honours

“Building on the interaction of our first post-pandemic in-person awards show held last year, this year’s Bookmarks season adds a layer of focus on fostering further engagement by encouraging more organisations to highlight their work through synergy and learning,” says Razia Pillay, chief executive of IAB SA. “Many organisations have previously asked us for a masterclass, so we have included this in this year’s Bookmarks season to assist entrants to perfect their awards entry.”

The masterclass will be hosted by Bookmarks’ Jury President Khensani Nobanda, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank Group and a member of the Nedbank Group executive leadership, and Danni Pinch, executive creative director (ECD) at King James Group. The masterclass will be held virtually on Tuesday, 7 March at 10 am with the intention of presenting a how-to on crafting an award-winning entry.

Nobanda says: “We are excited to bring this much-needed aspect to the Bookmark Awards and hope it will open further opportunities for engagement with entrants in the lead-up to judging and the awards ceremony in July”.

Any entry completed and paid for between Monday, 13 February and Tuesday, 22 March will receive a 10% Early Bird discount. Thereafter, normal rates will apply as per the outlined award fees for 2023.

Entries submitted past the entry deadline will be subject to a 10% late penalty fee. Late fees are applicable from Tuesday, 25 April until Monday, 8 May. The awards ceremony is set to take place on Thursday, 27 July.