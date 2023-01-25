Bookmark Awards: 2023 jury nominations open

The Bookmark Awards 2023 is calling for nominations to its jury panels.

Imag supplied. Nominations for the 2023 Bookmark Awards juries are open

“Selecting the jury is an integral part of each Bookmark Awards season as these jury members play an important role in which work is awarded excellence status,” says Khensani Nobanda, Bookmarks jury president and group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank Group and a member of the Nedbank Group executive leadership.

“This year, we are placing an emphasis on diversity that represents all South Africans, which will further assist in transforming an industry that is driven by constant change and evolution across all areas,” adds Nobanda.

Jury selection criteria

In striving for diversity that represents all South Africans, the following criteria are central during the jury selection process and should be a consideration when submitting nominations:

Gender and race as well as diversity across companies in relation to size, skillset, and expertise.



Experts with the most relevant expertise for each chosen panel.



No more than one person per company for each panel.



No more than one Bookmarks panel per person.



Jurors will need to be available for both rounds of judging: Round 1 from 2-13 June 2023 and Round 2 from 29-30 June 2023.

Benchmark for digital media, marketing, and technology

2023 marks the 15th year of The Bookmark Award.

The Bookmark Awards sets the benchmark for digital media, marketing, and technology, and rewards excellence by recognising the powerful impact digital has within the marketing sector.

The successful candidates for the jury panels will select the award-winning work that inspires and educates the industry about creative digital executions that build brands, deliver measurable results and is a reflection of audiences and societies.

To nominate your industry experts for this year’s Bookmark Awards Jury Chairs and Panels, click here. Nominations close on Tuesday, 21 February at 4 pm.

For more information on the 2023 Bookmark Awards, visit thebookmarks.co.za.

Companies interested in sponsoring the 2023 Bookmark Awards categories, can view the sponsor pack here.