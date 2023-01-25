Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Rand ShowPrimedia BroadcastingHellopeterSocial PlacesVERVEJoe PublicATKASA - Digital AgencyBroad MediaeMediaStudent VillageBurnesseoTractor OutdoorPrimedia OutdoorWunderman ThompsonJacaranda FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

IAB BOOKMARKS AWARDS & SUMMIT Special Section

news | videos | galleries | www.thebookmarks.co.za | www.iabsa.net

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Bookmark Awards: 2023 jury nominations open

25 Jan 2023
The Bookmark Awards 2023 is calling for nominations to its jury panels.
Imag supplied. Nominations for the 2023 Bookmark Awards juries are open
Imag supplied. Nominations for the 2023 Bookmark Awards juries are open

“Selecting the jury is an integral part of each Bookmark Awards season as these jury members play an important role in which work is awarded excellence status,” says Khensani Nobanda, Bookmarks jury president and group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank Group and a member of the Nedbank Group executive leadership.

“This year, we are placing an emphasis on diversity that represents all South Africans, which will further assist in transforming an industry that is driven by constant change and evolution across all areas,” adds Nobanda.

Jury selection criteria

In striving for diversity that represents all South Africans, the following criteria are central during the jury selection process and should be a consideration when submitting nominations:

  • Gender and race as well as diversity across companies in relation to size, skillset, and expertise.
  • Experts with the most relevant expertise for each chosen panel.
  • No more than one person per company for each panel.
  • No more than one Bookmarks panel per person.
  • Jurors will need to be available for both rounds of judging: Round 1 from 2-13 June 2023 and Round 2 from 29-30 June 2023.

Benchmark for digital media, marketing, and technology

2023 marks the 15th year of The Bookmark Award.

The Bookmark Awards sets the benchmark for digital media, marketing, and technology, and rewards excellence by recognising the powerful impact digital has within the marketing sector.

The successful candidates for the jury panels will select the award-winning work that inspires and educates the industry about creative digital executions that build brands, deliver measurable results and is a reflection of audiences and societies.

To nominate your industry experts for this year’s Bookmark Awards Jury Chairs and Panels, click here. Nominations close on Tuesday, 21 February at 4 pm.

For more information on the 2023 Bookmark Awards, visit thebookmarks.co.za.

Companies interested in sponsoring the 2023 Bookmark Awards categories, can view the sponsor pack here.

NextOptions
Read more: Nedbank Group, digital awards, creative industry, creative awards, Khensani Nobanda, The Bookmark Awards

Related

Image supplied. César Vacchiano, president & CEO Scopen hopes permacrisis, the term that we all have had in mind for 2022, will expire soon and be substituted by permahope or another more optimistic term
#BizTrends2023: 10 trends to take us from permacrisis to permahope10 Jan 2023
#BizTrends2023: More heart - a micro trend that will make a mega difference
#BizTrends2023: More heart - a micro trend that will make a mega difference9 Jan 2023
Source: © Cup of Couple WPP has acquired Fenom Digital to join WPP’s global commerce capability within Wunderman Thompson
WPP increases global commerce capability through Fenom Digital acquisition6 Jan 2023
Source: © One Club
Middle East & Africa young creatives named Next Creative Leaders 2022 winners14 Dec 2022
“The Missing Chapter” by Leo Burnett (India) for Procter & Gamble won one of the PR Grand Prix Awards in 2022
Epica Awards 2022 results announced!9 Dec 2022
Image supplied. Vumile Mavumengwana, cofounder and ECD of Odd by Dsgn Johannesburg is a jury member for design The One Show 2023
Vumile Mavumengwana named as One Show 2023 jury member9 Dec 2022
Source: © One Club
Sbu Sitole named a Dubai Lynx jury president7 Dec 2022
The emotion was visible when Alistair King and James Barty of King Kings were honoured with the FM AdFocus Awards Lifetime Achiever Award recently
Alistair King & James Barty: A magical combination2 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz