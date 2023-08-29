Afrofuture returns to South Africa

Returning to South Africa for the second consecutive year, Culture Management Group (CMG), the organisers of Afrofuture, have unveiled the full programme and musical lineup for their highly anticipated tour taking place in the entertainment capital of the country in Spetember 2023...

Having launched the “Road to AfroFuture”, an event series that spanned across the continent as a build up to ‘Detty December’ in Ghana in 2022, the pop up roadshow is officially back with an electric roster of events and full festival tour set to start September 2023.

With a strong focus on music education and empowering emerging talent, AfroFuture in partnership with BlackBrick will kick off with the Afrofuture Talks on 28 September . This will feature engaging interactive sessions with South African industry thought leaders, exploring the roots and influences of Afrobeats, Amapiano and more. These sessions will also dissect the impact of music on the African identity and heritage, and the pivotal role of women in shaping the industry.

By incorporating these pillars into the panel programming for AfroFuture, festival attendees can engage in meaningful discussions that celebrate African music and culture. This is also set to address important social and environmental issues, to best learn from each other with the aim of creating mutual understanding to further develop unification and respect.

The Road to Afrofuture festival will take place on 30 September at the Mushroom Park in Sandton featuring a powerhouse lineup of not only SA’s finest talent but also other superstars from across the continent. The festival will highlight not only music, but also the vibrant intersection of fashion, food and cultural collaborations that help amplify the next generation of African voices.

The musical lineup will include some of the hottest African Afrobeat / Amapiano stars including:

Victony



Blxckie



Tyler ICU



Crayon



PC &Justin99



Jyzno



Vondee



DJ Loft



Addj



Shakes and les



Ten Oceans



Afrolectra



Via Seri

Apart from the various food st and full stocked bars available on-site, the festival activations will also include: AfroFuture Merch Pop Up, Streetwear Pop Up featuring local designers / brands, S.W.A.N.K, Glotto, Madamfo Luxe, Happyville, Grade Africa, Broke, lifestyle brands pop up - Kanea (candles), sneaker customise station, photo booths/photo walls and art installations.

The event series will conclude with an after fest day party, “Never Rush a Sunday X AfroFuture,” taking place at Mea Culpa on 1 October as the official close-out to the Road to AfroFuture South Africa series.

“South Africa truly embraced AfroFuture last year so we had to return bigger and better! We’re excited to once again bring the platform here to further elevate local homegrown talent with the goal of merging the exciting worlds of fashion, art, music and food together into one unique African experience.” stated Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO and co-founder of Afrofuture.