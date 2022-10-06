Industries

Jason Goliath returns to the stage with one-man comedy show

6 Oct 2022
Jason Goliath will once again hit the Johannesburg stage this November with a one-man comedy show.
Image supplied: Jason Goliath is returning to the stage in November
The new show is a follow-up to Jason’s one-man motivational comedy stand-up, Manstruation: Surviving a Wife, which took place in October 2019, and is currently available on Showmax.

Johannesburg audiences are in for a treat when Dala What You Must, It Is What It Is takes over Theatre on The Square in Sandton City from 15 to 27 November.

Trevor Noah.
Trevor Noah leaves The Daily Show after 7 year run

30 Sep 2022

Dala What You Must, It Is What It Is, is inspired by the most important word Jason grasped during lockdown; ‘acceptance’ and will include unfiltered, never-before-heard anecdotes about his life, his journey, uncomfortable truths and how he learnt to “dala” (do) what he had to, to persevere.

He hopes to not only entertain his audience but share his experience of overcoming lockdown and offer palpable solutions to everyday stressors.

“The realisation that nobody is going to bed worried about my debit orders, my lifestyle or my problems, means I have to hold myself accountable and responsible. This also means the only way to achieve my dreams is to accept where and what I am and do what I have to do. Dala (do) what you must, because it is what it is,” says Goliath.


Commenting on the objective of his new style of comedy, which fans can experience in Dala What You Must, It Is What It Is, he says that although the show is as educational as it is funny, the ultimate goal is to make people laugh. “Funny first always!”

“I curate my stories so that they have relatable messaging and messages that in some way, shape or form will impact someone. Will the whole show impact everybody? No. The objective is for one part of the show to impact a few, for others to leave with something, and for all to leave having a good laugh!” affirms Goliath.

Image supplied: South African comedian Riaad Moosa
Mixing magic and comedy with Riaad Moosa

By 20 Sep 2022

He plans on taking the show on tour across South Africa, visiting the likes of Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha and more, so keep an eye out.

Dala What You Must, It Is What It Is takes place at Theatre On The Square – Sandton City from Tuesday 15 to 27 November. Tickets are available [[https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1518753638 here] and cost R200.

