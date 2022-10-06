Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OnPoint PRThirst Bar ServicesBizcommunity.comIrvine PartnersCity Lodge HotelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Delheim's harvest festival returns for family fun

6 Oct 2022
A splendid, fun-filled harvest festival returns in January to welcome the new season at Stellenbosch's family-owned Delheim Estate.
Image supplied: The Delheim Harvest Festival is returning early 2023
Image supplied: The Delheim Harvest Festival is returning early 2023

With tractor rides, grape stomping and a delicious harvest feast, the jamboree on 28 and 29 January is the ideal excursion for the whole family.

Harvest festivals are an age-old tradition around the world and are held in gratitude for the bounty that Mother Nature bestows on farming communities.

80 years of Robertson Winery: Big brand from a small town
80 years of Robertson Winery: Big brand from a small town

By 30 Sep 2022

Every ticket for the Delheim Harvest Festival includes a glass of mos (freshly pressed grape juice), a homemade Bretzel on arrival and the opportunity to pick and stomp grapes, take a tractor ride, enjoy live music and, of course, tuck into a splendid harvest feast.

The lunch spread caters for everyone with the dishes taking inspiration locally as well as from Germany, the Netherlands, and the Cape Malay tradition. It will be served at Delheim’s restaurant area, which has indoor and outdoor seating, a veranda, lush lawn and gorgeous views.

Delheim's harvest festival returns for family fun

White, red and rosé wine from Delheim’s popular Lifestyle range will be served with lunch For those keen to taste wines or visit the cellar the options are open.

A schedule of dedicated entertainment has also been lined up for the children.

  • Grape picking and stomping takes place from 10am to 11.30am. Prizes will be awarded to the best dressed and most spirited teams;
  • The harvest spread will be served from 12pm to 15pm and,
  • Vineyard tours will take place at 9.45am, 11am and 15pm.

Tickets are R650 per adult and R300 per child (ages 4-18 years) and must be booked online via Quicket. There are limited tickets available.

NextOptions
Read more: wine, food and wine, Delheim Estate

Related

Image supplied: Sonny and Irene has opened its doors at Sea Point
New restaurant opens doors at Sea Point28 Sep 2022
Image supplied: The Stellenbosch Sommelier Bootcamp is launching in September
Stellenbosch Wine Routes Sommelier Bootcamp launches in September1 Sep 2022
Source:
Toasting the winners of the Food XX Awards31 Aug 2022
Source:
An escape to the Free State's best-kept secret17 Aug 2022
Delheim Estate promotes Nongcebo Langa to winemaker
Delheim Estate promotes Nongcebo Langa to winemaker6 Jun 2022
Source:
Delheim Estate's Wild Mushroom Forage returns28 Apr 2022
Source:
The Stellenbosch Wine Harvest Parade is back!29 Mar 2022
Image supplied: Food at The Joburg Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival
All about The Joburg Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival8 Mar 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz