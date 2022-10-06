Delheim's harvest festival returns for family fun

A splendid, fun-filled harvest festival returns in January to welcome the new season at Stellenbosch's family-owned Delheim Estate.

Image supplied: The Delheim Harvest Festival is returning early 2023

With tractor rides, grape stomping and a delicious harvest feast, the jamboree on 28 and 29 January is the ideal excursion for the whole family.

Harvest festivals are an age-old tradition around the world and are held in gratitude for the bounty that Mother Nature bestows on farming communities.

Every ticket for the Delheim Harvest Festival includes a glass of mos (freshly pressed grape juice), a homemade Bretzel on arrival and the opportunity to pick and stomp grapes, take a tractor ride, enjoy live music and, of course, tuck into a splendid harvest feast.

The lunch spread caters for everyone with the dishes taking inspiration locally as well as from Germany, the Netherlands, and the Cape Malay tradition. It will be served at Delheim’s restaurant area, which has indoor and outdoor seating, a veranda, lush lawn and gorgeous views.

White, red and rosé wine from Delheim’s popular Lifestyle range will be served with lunch For those keen to taste wines or visit the cellar the options are open.

A schedule of dedicated entertainment has also been lined up for the children.

Grape picking and stomping takes place from 10am to 11.30am. Prizes will be awarded to the best dressed and most spirited teams;

The harvest spread will be served from 12pm to 15pm and,

Vineyard tours will take place at 9.45am, 11am and 15pm.

Tickets are R650 per adult and R300 per child (ages 4-18 years) and must be booked online via Quicket. There are limited tickets available.