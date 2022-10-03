Garden Town Stellenbosch flowers this October

The City of Oaks is all set for the 10-day event that caters to diverse interests and for the whole family.
Expect a showcase of the region’s best, including food and wine as well as gardens, large and small, when Garden Town Stellenbosch takes place from 20-30 October.
Organised by all the town’s main tourism stakeholders, the event draws in many well-known names including the Dylan Lewis Sculpture Garden, Rupert Museum, Quoin Rock, Ernst van Jaarsveld, Lanzerac and Babylonstoren, while also touching the lives of people in communities such as Dwarsrivier, Pniël, Jamestown, Kayamandi, Ida’s Valley and Klapmuts, to name a few.
The programme of events kicks off with a grand flower parade, the official launch of Garden Town Stellenbosch at 6pm on 20 October – and everyone is invited. Dress up to the theme and join the procession. If you need help, there will be a stall at the Braak – the departure point – selling whatever you need.
The parade will be followed immediately by a Garden Soiree, a floral version of the town’s summer pop-up wine-tasting evenings. This takes place from 7pm to 9pm at the recently landscaped gardens at Voorgelegen.
This year, Garden Town Stellenbosch collaborates with Kamers/Makers, hosted at Blaauwklippen Wine Estate from 25 to 30 October. On offer is a combo ticket that provides entrance to both Kamers and home gardens.
The full list of activities, times, dates, locations, relevant costs and reservation details are listed on the Garden Town website.
The schedule includes:
Plan your visit to famous and private home gardens that will be open to visiting as well as events happening at many local wine farms and the Afgri Paul Roos Spring Fair that takes place at Paul Roos Gymnasium’s Markotter Complex from 22 October.
For more information and bookings, go here.