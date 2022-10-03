Garden Town Stellenbosch flowers this October

The online programme for this year's Garden Town Stellenbosch has gone live!

Image supplied: Garden Town Stellenbosch opens this month

The City of Oaks is all set for the 10-day event that caters to diverse interests and for the whole family.

Expect a showcase of the region’s best, including food and wine as well as gardens, large and small, when Garden Town Stellenbosch takes place from 20-30 October.

Organised by all the town’s main tourism stakeholders, the event draws in many well-known names including the Dylan Lewis Sculpture Garden, Rupert Museum, Quoin Rock, Ernst van Jaarsveld, Lanzerac and Babylonstoren, while also touching the lives of people in communities such as Dwarsrivier, Pniël, Jamestown, Kayamandi, Ida’s Valley and Klapmuts, to name a few.

It encompasses activities from horticultural tours to floral art; dining to hiking; and, guest garden specialists too. Experience DIY vegetable gardening, wine tasting, painting, guided bird walks, wreath making, moss garden tours, honey sensory analysis and much more. The Stellenbosch CBD will also be decorated with colourful craft flowers, upcycled flower garlands and mobile installations, so come even if it’s just to see the spectacle!

The programme of events kicks off with a grand flower parade, the official launch of Garden Town Stellenbosch at 6pm on 20 October – and everyone is invited. Dress up to the theme and join the procession. If you need help, there will be a stall at the Braak – the departure point – selling whatever you need.

Image by Claire Gunn

The parade will be followed immediately by a Garden Soiree, a floral version of the town’s summer pop-up wine-tasting evenings. This takes place from 7pm to 9pm at the recently landscaped gardens at Voorgelegen.

This year, Garden Town Stellenbosch collaborates with Kamers/Makers, hosted at Blaauwklippen Wine Estate from 25 to 30 October. On offer is a combo ticket that provides entrance to both Kamers and home gardens.

The full list of activities, times, dates, locations, relevant costs and reservation details are listed on the Garden Town website.

The schedule includes:

The Dwarsrivier region is known for its beautiful Chrysanthemum blooms and also hosts an annual festival to celebrate these beautiful blooms. Local specialist, Richard Williams, will lead a Chrysanthemum workshop;

A workshop on recycling and composting with Bokashi by Natasha de Wet;

A workshop on plant-based cooking by Samantha Dormehl;

Workshops on lino printing, watercolour painting, gelly plate monoprinting, Protea origami folding, natural soap making, lavender wand making, succulent basket planting and the making of glass mosaic flowers;

Live performances of chamber and lunchtime music, and poetry readings as well as a market, at the Johnman Garden;

Presentations by South Africa’s first honey sommelier and beekeeper, Natasha Lyon. She will present a honey sensory analysis and honey tasting at the Rupert Museum, as well as bee walk and honey tasting at the SU Botanical Garden;

A market of rare and collectable plants at the Stellenbosch University Botanical Garden on 29 and 30 October

A talk about various herbs and their uses, by Dr Caren Hauptfleisch.

Image supplied: The Botanical afternoon tea

Plan your visit to famous and private home gardens that will be open to visiting as well as events happening at many local wine farms and the Afgri Paul Roos Spring Fair that takes place at Paul Roos Gymnasium’s Markotter Complex from 22 October.

For more information and bookings, go here.