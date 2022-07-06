Winter Festival Market aims to spread warmth and joy

The Square Shopping Centre in Sunninghill has partnered with Mix 93.8FM, Urban Markets and Just Reserves to host its first Winter Festival Market.

The market aims to raise funds for the Mix 93.8FM Baby Blessings Campaign which collects and distributes supplies to young moms and tots in need. A portion of all stand revenue and every holiday sold will be donated.The Winter Festival will comprise discounted holidays by tour operator Just Reserves who will be representing a host of lodges and resorts at bargain prices as well as traditional market fare, artisanal foods, arts and crafts from Urban Markets’ collective of vendors, and Mix 93.8FM will be broadcasting live on the day.

Tracy Sutherland, manager of The Square, said that the event builds on last year’s successful Nelson Mandela International Day campaign, also with Mix 93.8FM’s Baby Blessings Campaign. She said, “We all live for one another and through collaboration and partnerships it is possible to make greater impact on the lives of fellow citizens who really need assistance. It is our philosophy as a neighbourhood centre, and we are appreciative of every ounce of support.”The Urban Markets hosts premium markets around Gauteng and director Michelle van Scheltema echoed Sutherland’s sentiments and said that it is up to everyone to make a small difference and that the sum of the collection creates a substantial whole.Van Scheltema said, “By supporting the market whether as a vendor or a customer, you are already making a difference in the lives of others, and that is the genesis of an ideal. Simply by having a presence, it is possible to make an impact.”