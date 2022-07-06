Industries

    Winter Festival Market aims to spread warmth and joy

    6 Jul 2022
    The Square Shopping Centre in Sunninghill has partnered with Mix 93.8FM, Urban Markets and Just Reserves to host its first Winter Festival Market.
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The market aims to raise funds for the Mix 93.8FM Baby Blessings Campaign which collects and distributes supplies to young moms and tots in need. A portion of all stand revenue and every holiday sold will be donated.

    The Winter Festival will comprise discounted holidays by tour operator Just Reserves who will be representing a host of lodges and resorts at bargain prices as well as traditional market fare, artisanal foods, arts and crafts from Urban Markets’ collective of vendors, and Mix 93.8FM will be broadcasting live on the day.

    Image supplied: The Turbine Art Fair is returning this year
    Turbine Art Fair returns to new venue

    29 Jun 2022


    Tracy Sutherland, manager of The Square, said that the event builds on last year’s successful Nelson Mandela International Day campaign, also with Mix 93.8FM’s Baby Blessings Campaign. She said, “We all live for one another and through collaboration and partnerships it is possible to make greater impact on the lives of fellow citizens who really need assistance. It is our philosophy as a neighbourhood centre, and we are appreciative of every ounce of support.”

    The Urban Markets hosts premium markets around Gauteng and director Michelle van Scheltema echoed Sutherland’s sentiments and said that it is up to everyone to make a small difference and that the sum of the collection creates a substantial whole.

    Van Scheltema said, “By supporting the market whether as a vendor or a customer, you are already making a difference in the lives of others, and that is the genesis of an ideal. Simply by having a presence, it is possible to make an impact.”

    Riaad Moosa, Joey Rasdien, Alan Committie and Carvin Goldstone will be performing at the Theatre of Marcellus in July
    Theatre of Marcellus presents Joker's July

    24 Jun 2022


    Sanny Mlotana, programme manager for Mix 93.8FM, said, “MixFM’s roots lie in its community and the neighbourhood we serve, and the market presents the perfect opportunity for entrepreneurs to display their goods to new audiences, customers to pick up great products and holiday bargains and all of this while contributing to a good cause. It is a win-win for everyone.”

    The Sunninghill Winter Festival takes place on 30 July at The Square Shopping Centre, Corner Naivasha and Rivonia Roads, Sunninghill from 9am to 5pm. If you would like to book a stand, go here and fill out an application form.
