Turbine Art Fair returns to new venue

The Turbine Art Fair (TAF) will be returning this year at Oxford Parks in Johannesburg.
Image supplied: The Turbine Art Fair is returning this year
The 2022 fair and its location will play with themes of conventionality while exploring how far or ‘deep’ one can go to exhibit art. This playful, edgy and modern take on a fair aims to excite lovers of art as we curate an undoubtedly unique experience that will make a mark on Joburg’s social and cultural calendars.
“We are delighted to announce Oxford Parks as our venue for our 10th edition of TAF. It’s definitely a hotspot in Jozi right now and a stones throw from the art hub of Rosebank. TAF will continue to push boundaries in 2022 but also continue to make the fair appeal to both the seasoned art collector and those wanting to start the art collecting journey. There is something for everyone” says Glynis Hyslop, founder of Turbine Art Fair.
For those wanting to learn or engage with creatives, experts and art lovers the TAF Talks will run daily and will include insights and interviews with artists and curators. The talks will take place at the Fair and virtually and are free to visitors attending TAF 2022.
Walkabouts of the fair will be conducted daily using wireless headsets with experts and art lovers. There are spaces for 20 people per walkabout. Booking on a first come first serve basis will be available on the website.
This year TAF will be launching the TAF Shop – a curated gift shop during the fair; celebrating local businesses, crafts and styles. For this project, the fair will be working with local brands to collaboratively produce select products both using the TAF branding as well as the work of the artists participating in our special projects. These products will then be sold at our shop at the fair and then exclusively on our website and via our social media channels.
TAF 22 will be showcasing 34 exhibitors and five special projects featuring work across all artistic mediums such as prints and multiples, painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, textiles and so much more.
Special projectsTAF Capsule:
This year TAF will be showcasing a featured artwork by renowned artist, Pat Mautloa, recognized as one of the pioneers of modernist painting in South Africa. Mautloa will be showing large-scale work that is broken up into multiple smaller pieces, all to be sold separately. This will allow young collectors to experience how it feels to own a piece of art, literally without owning the whole piece. This special project is aimed at considering what it may be like to rethink the conventional approach to investing, democratising the art investment world which is often only accessible to the few people who can afford it.TAF Unearthed:
developed by Turbine Art Fair, this is a six-month mentorship programme for 10 emerging artists which covers the business of art and art mentorship and culminates in a curated group exhibition of their work. TAF Unearthed is proudly funded by the NAC.
The 2022 selected artists are Aneesah Girie, Danna Margo, Gemma Sheppard, Lambi Chibambo, Lerato Ntili, Natali Downing, Pholile Hlongwane, Themba Given Msiza, Tshegofatso Tlatsi and Tumelo Mtklu. The artists will be mentored by Teboho Ralesai.TAF off the Grid:
Curated by Maja Marx in 2022, TAF Off The Grid is dedicated to mid-career artists outside of the main gallery circuit in an effort to support and sustain their careers. The exhibition is titled A Pebble in the Mouth
and Jeanne Hoffman, Yonela Makoba, Dominique Edwards, Bella Knemeyer and Sivan Zeffertt will be taking part.TAF Talent:
This is the graduate show; a curated exhibition of the top talent from the graduating and Masters classes of the SA universities. The project will be curated by: Michaela Limberis and assisted by Siwa Mgoboza.
Tickets
The Turbine Art Fair will take place from 21-24 July. Visitors who want to have first access to the Fair have two options for tickets:
Thursday 21 July from 10am – 4pm; Tickets R500 (incl. Coffee and Cake) – visitors can enjoy the Fair, see the art and meet the gallerists ahead of the official opening.
The TAF VIP Cocktail opening; Guests will enjoy drinks and snacks whilst they view the art and soak up the atmosphere that is uniquely TAF. The VIP Cocktail takes place on 21 July from 6pm for R800 (early bird special incl. Food and drinks).
Otherwise, tickets are R150 online
or R180 at the door. You can also get a weekend pass for R300.