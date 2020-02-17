Knysna to host 2020 Pink Loerie Mardi Gras and Arts Fest

The 2020 Pink Loerie Mardi Gras and Arts Festival will be held in Knysna from 30 April to 3 May 2020. Shifting focus this year, authenticity and social justice will be foregrounded through the hashtags: #BeYourself #ThisIsMyStory #TellYourStory

Additionally, Mr Gay World 2020 will run from Sunday, 26 April to Sunday, 3 May, with the grand finale taking place on Saturday, 2 May, 2020 at Villa Castollini in Knysna. Aside from being a roving ambassador for social and political inclusion, and human rights; the global focus of Mr Gay World will be directed towards unity through diversity. Tickets will be on sale from the 1 March 2020. This competition brings together delegates from all over the globe to compete in this prestigious event, and the winner is seen as a role model for LGBTQ+ people everywhere.Moreover, the Knysna Pride parade through the streets of Knysna is one of the highlights of the event. It will be held on the Saturday, 2 May 2020 at 3pm. Join the parade by dressing up in your most outrageous pink outfit and stand a chance to win a prize for being the best dressed. You can also use this opportunity to enter a float into the parade to give your business more visibility. You can of course also support the parade from the side-lines should you feel like it, just make sure you stand out from the crowd with your pinkness!