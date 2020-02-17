Events News South Africa

Knysna to host 2020 Pink Loerie Mardi Gras and Arts Fest

The 2020 Pink Loerie Mardi Gras and Arts Festival will be held in Knysna from 30 April to 3 May 2020. Shifting focus this year, authenticity and social justice will be foregrounded through the hashtags: #BeYourself #ThisIsMyStory #TellYourStory
Additionally, Mr Gay World 2020 will run from Sunday, 26 April to Sunday, 3 May, with the grand finale taking place on Saturday, 2 May, 2020 at Villa Castollini in Knysna. Aside from being a roving ambassador for social and political inclusion, and human rights; the global focus of Mr Gay World will be directed towards unity through diversity. Tickets will be on sale from the 1 March 2020. This competition brings together delegates from all over the globe to compete in this prestigious event, and the winner is seen as a role model for LGBTQ+ people everywhere.


Moreover, the Knysna Pride parade through the streets of Knysna is one of the highlights of the event. It will be held on the Saturday, 2 May 2020 at 3pm. Join the parade by dressing up in your most outrageous pink outfit and stand a chance to win a prize for being the best dressed. You can also use this opportunity to enter a float into the parade to give your business more visibility. You can of course also support the parade from the side-lines should you feel like it, just make sure you stand out from the crowd with your pinkness!

For the latest updates, visit www.pinkloerie.co.za and like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pinkloerie, or follow Pink Loerie on Twitter www.twitter.com/PinkLoerieFest or Instagram on www.instagram.com/pinkloerie
