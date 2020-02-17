Deep-fried fashion: KFC x Crocs clogs are coming

KFC has collaborated with footwear brand Crocs to introduce clogs inspired by the fast-food brand's iconic bucket of chicken.

The Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Clogs feature a realistic fried chicken pattern and a design nod to KFC's red-striped bucket. The shoes also come with two removable, chicken-scented Jibbitz charms that look like a fried chicken drumstick.The companies partnered to create two versions of the limited-edition Crocs. The first, Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Bucket Clog, is a sky-high, platform avant-garde version that Global artist, Me Love Me a Lot (MLMA) debuted while attending shows during New York's biggest week in fashion on 11 February.The second, Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Classic Clog (a classic clog version), will be available for consumer purchase in autumn 2020."Combining the unmistakable look of our world-famous fried chicken and signature KFC bucket, with the unparalleled comfort and style of Crocs, these shoes are what fried chicken footwear dreams are made of," says Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO.Terence Reilly, Crocs SVP and CMO comments, "As Crocs continues to create new, unexpected brand collaborations, we're thrilled with this 'bucket list' partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken that will bring fans an unbelievably fun and fashionable take on our classic clog."Available in unisex sizes, the Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Classic Clog will retail for $59.99 (R900).