Danone reveals traceability technology for infant formula

Food and beverage giant Danone is launching a digitally-enabled service that allows greater transparency on the farm-to-fork journey of the company's baby formula, enabling consumers and retailers to verify the quality and authenticity of the products.

Dual-QR code packaging

After-sale support and services

The service, called Track & Connect, will also eventually allow access to access new data-driven, personalised after-sales support and services for Danone's baby formula brands like Aptamil, Karicare, Laboratoire Gallia and Nutrilon.Shoppers will be able to access this new service through their smartphones by scanning two QR codes on baby formula packs. This dual-QR code packaging innovation will see one QR code laser printed on the outer pack as well as a second, inner QR code laser printed behind a tamper-resistant seal, which can only be scanned after purchase.Once the service has been rolled out, shoppers will scan a QR code on a baby formula pack to access a brand page containing verified information such as where and when the formula was manufactured and the product’s journey through the supply chain. After purchasing and opening the sealed pack, shoppers will then be able to scan the second, inner QR code – triggering a one-time, initial message, verifying the product is authentic.Ultimately, Danone aims to leverage this dual-QR code packaging innovation to introduce customised after-sale support and services – such as health and nutrition apps and information, useful ‘how to’ parenting videos, and access to customer helplines or online e-commerce services. Shoppers would access such support and services after opening their baby formula pack and scanning the inner QR code.The Track & Connect service will also allow Danone and its distributors and retailers to more easily forecast consumer demand and consumer preferences.This new service is powered by blockchain, serialisation and aggregation technology, which Danone says offer a safe and secure method of storing data and information on the movement of its baby formula products through its supply chain.Danone is initially launching its baby formula Track & Connect service in China for its Aptamil and Nutrilon brands. The company plans to roll out the service starting in 2020 in France for its Laboratoire Gallia brand, and in Germany, Australia and New Zealand for its Aptamil and Karicare brands.