Motocross athletes set to compete for King of the Whip 2023

King of the Whip 2023 is to take place at Montecasino on 25 November, where top motocross and freestyle motocross athletes will battle head-to-head for a share of the prize purse and to see who will be crowned King of the Whip 2023.

Image by Eric Palmer

Following a successful and sold out event at Montecasino last year, King of the Whip (KOTW) – brought to you by LW Mag, returns this November and with it, an exciting list of partners that include: Ford, Monster Energy, Yamaha, Garmin, GoPro, Motul and Estrella Cerveza.

Doors open at 2pm with proceedings kicking off at 4pm, continuing into the evening with the final showdown taking place under the night skies and flashes of pyrotechnics. Riders scoring enough points through the Best Whip qualifying rounds will advance to the semi-finals and finals. Judges will be taking style, amplitude and variation in account when allocating scores. The FMX Best Trick contest will feature both right-side up and up-side down trick categories.

The cash prize purse will be split between 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the Best Whip contest, as well as the 1st place riders in the FMX Best Trick contests.

Three times X-Games medallist, Julien Vanstippen (Belguim) claimed the crown in 2022 ahead of South African riders - Freestyle Motocross star Dallan Goldman and National Motocross contender Jesse Wright. Julien Vanstippen has confirmed his attendance and will be back in 2023 to defend his crown. Added to the international rider roster is Spanish FMX sensation, Marc Pinyol, who will be traveling to South Africa for the first time and is ready to mix it up in both the Best Whip and Best Trick contests.

King of the Whip organiser, Ryan van der Spuy says, “Last year’s event exceeded all expectations, and we’re ready to bring the excitement back to Montecasino this November. Fans can expect an experience like none other as we bring this production to new heights. Our event partners play a huge roll in making this possible and we’d like to extend the biggest thank you to them. The countdown has officially begun, bring on King of the Whip 2023.”

King of the Whip event details:

Date: 25 November 2023

Time: 2pm onwards

Venue: Montecasino – Montecasino Boulevard (Cnr William Nicol and Witkoppen), Fourways, Johannesburg

Tickets: https://www.howler.co.za/events/king-of-the-whip-2023-ef56