7 easy ways to help support South African restaurants and wine farms during Level 3

It is no dispute that the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions - lockdown, curfew and the alcohol ban (as necessary as they have been in certain circumstances) - have had a devastating effect on South Africa's hospitality and wine industries.

Rosemary Anderson, Fedhasa chairperson comments:



“Dire findings were reported for the food and beverage sector, down 36,3% in November 2020 compared with November 2019. Despite the reintroduction of alcohol sales during this period, the largest decrease was recorded for bar sales (-54,3%), while restaurants and coffee shops were the biggest contributor to the decline (-51,3%), followed closely by catering services (-50,3%).”



Furthermore, the income figures released by Stats SA do not reflect the number of hospitality businesses that have had no choice but to close doors.



"The real figure is even more alarming, even though the hospitality industry is theoretically open, the constraints – which include tourist attractions such as beaches being closed, the reduction in the number of patrons allowed, reduced operating hours and the ban on the sale of liquor – make it financially unviable for many businesses to continue to operate,” adds Anderson.

Without alcohol or tourism, our revenue has taken a significant knock. In terms of reservations, we are down 85% last year. In our industry, busier summer months subsidise our quieter winter season, and without this buffer, the restaurant closures will continue. It's heart-breaking, seeing some of my best-loved restaurants – Cape Town institutions like La Mouette, La Tete and Upper Bloem – all close around us,’’ comments Matt Manning of Grub n Vine.

Purchase vouchers

Celebrate special occasions with virtual dining and meal delivery kits

Order takeaways directly from restaurants

Eat at wine farms

Try de-alcoholised wine

Support local

Interact on social media

As consumers, we have a powerful and free way to support our struggling estates. By simply taking to our own social media platforms and sharing the stories of our favourite wines – why we love them, the story behind the brand, how we came across them, etc. – we invite others into that narrative. Since studies have shown that user-generated content is always a more powerful hook than content from brands themselves, we’ll hopefully encourage our friends to buy a bottle or two, and in this climate, every bottle counts," comments independent travel journalist and tour guide, Jared Ruttenberg.