    Dentsu celebrates the appointment of Chishimba Musonda as managing director in Zambia

    Issued by Dentsu
    14 Dec 2023
    Dentsu Africa is delighted to announce Chishimba Musonda as the new managing director for dentsu Zambia, effective 1 January 2024.
    Chishimba Musonda
    Chishimba Musonda

    Chishimba joined dentsu Zambia in 2020 as account lead and strategist. With over a decade of industry experience, working across diverse range of client account; including Absa, ABinBev, MTN, Airtel, Pepsi, Shoprite, Betway, BoZ, Unilever, Nestlé, Mastercard, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Malaria No More, Upfield and Absa Life, Musonda has specialised in fine-tuning media campaigns across a spectrum of sectors, including FMCG, Banking, Telecommunications, Devices, and Beverages.

    In her new role, Musonda will lead and support the regional management to strategically develop dentsu Zambia, delivering excellence and driving business growth, transformation and unlocking the full potential of the Service Lines and functions locally to deliver the best solutions to their clients.

    Commenting on her promotion, Musonda says: "As I step into the role of managing director, I am thrilled to lead with a vision focused on nurturing growth, fostering innovation, upholding diligence, and maintaining an unwavering commitment to excellence. This appointment signifies a pivotal chapter in my professional journey, and I am eager to contribute to the continued success of our teams in Zambia and across the region, as well as the overall prosperity of the organisation.”

    “I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Lana Marais, for her guidance, support, and trust in my capabilities. Her leadership has been an invaluable source of inspiration, and I am truly thankful for the opportunities provided under her mentorship. I look forward to building on the foundation laid and working collaboratively with the entire team to achieve new heights of success."

    Chishimba’s proficiency lies in managing new business pipelines, cultivating stakeholder relations, client management, and implementing effective brand and communications strategies. She will support the continued development of the dentsu prospecting strategy, as well as promote positive intermediary relationships and client vitality. Additionally, her strategic prowess extends to a nuanced understanding of consumer behaviour through data analytics, enhancing the precision of campaign strategies across diverse African landscapes.

    “Chishimba brings unsurpassed experience and passion for the industry, and I am confident with her leading the charge in dentsu Zambia, she will step-change the norm and accelerate growth in the market through innovation and helping our clients plan and predict for a dynamic future. She is a highly respected leader, not only in Zambia, but across the dentsu network, and this promotion signals our intention to continue to invest in talent across the region,” commented Lana Marais, group operation director, dentsu Africa, expressed her support and confidence in Musonda’s capabilities.

    Read more: Shoprite, Mastercard, Nestlé, Absa, Unilever, Pepsi, Dentsu, Airtel, ABInBEV, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, Lana Marais
    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.

