Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuAAA School of AdvertisingBroad MediaYehBaby Marketing CreativesWunderman ThompsonAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingAFDAAlgoa FMHustle MediaPrimedia BroadcastingHoward AudioeMediaRed & YellowClockworkEverlyticEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Brand Influence lights up Masa Awards with double nomination

    Issued by Brand Influence
    12 Dec 2023
    12 Dec 2023
    Brand Influence, a prominent influencer marketing agency known for its authentic large-scale influencer campaigns, is proudly announcing its nomination for two prestigious Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA) Awards.
    Brand Influence lights up Masa Awards with double nomination

    Nominated entries: A glimpse into excellence

    The Masa Awards are the pinnacle of recognition for South African marketing endeavours, involving a rigorous peer review process of submitted initiatives. This year's entries have been notably impressive in a year marked by post-pandemic challenges and economic headwinds. The esteemed judges, after diligent assessment, have recognised these entries as standing out with an average score of 70% or more on their collective scorecards.

    This qualifier is reserved for campaigns that truly distinguish themselves, placing Brand Influence's work among the top percentile of entries in their respective categories. Brand Influence's Prime Hydration campaign has been nominated under the Excellence in New Product or Brand Launch category, igniting a frenzy when the product launched at Checkers stores. Additionally, their campaign for the launch of Steri Stumpie’s new Peanut Butter flavour earned Brand Influence a nomination in the Excellence in Resourceful Marketing category.

    A testament to team dedication

    Lori Weiner, co-founder of Brand Influence, shared her excitement, stating, "Our ability to confidently orchestrate large-scale digital social influence campaigns, creating viral product awareness and boosting sales, has been a key driver of our success. Being nominated for two Masa Awards is a testament to our team's dedication and innovation."

    Anticipating victory: Masa Awards Ceremony on 24 February 2024

    The Masa Awards ceremony is slated for 29 February 2024, where the winners will be unveiled. Brand Influence eagerly awaits the results, anticipating a celebration of its innovative and impactful marketing campaigns.

    About Brand Influence

    With over 12 years of industry experience, Brand Influence has redefined influencer marketing. They seamlessly connect brands with a community of 100-1000 vetted influencers and their highly engaged audiences. The core of their approach is authenticity, as influencers willingly engage with brands in exchange for authentic opinions. They’re passionate about bridging the gap between brands and creators.

    For more information on Brand Influence's services and campaigns, please visit www.brandinfluence.co.za.

    You can also visit their community platforms:
    www.beautybulletin.com
    www.brandadvisor.co.za
    www.serviceinsider.co.za

    Read more: MASA, influencer marketing, Brand Influence
    NextOptions


    Brand Influence
    Pioneers in social influence. Builders of brand-centred social narratives generating explosive organic reach and guiding authentic conversations that have a meaningful impact on consumers' lives.

    Related

    Matt Buchanan appointed Ogilvy's global and EMEA president of integrated communications
    Matt Buchanan appointed Ogilvy's global and EMEA president of integrated communications
    21 Nov 2023
    Brand Influence expands its offering with the launch of Service Insider
    Brand InfluenceBrand Influence expands its offering with the launch of Service Insider
    Celebrating success: Brand Influence strikes Gold at Shop! Awards debut
    Brand InfluenceCelebrating success: Brand Influence strikes Gold at Shop! Awards debut
    TikTok is winning the battle for most influential social media app. Source: Lindsey Schutters
    Study shows that TikTok is SA's top platform for product discovery
     3 Nov 2023
    The Business of Influence podcast: Demystifying influencer marketing and powering business growth
    Style IDThe Business of Influence podcast: Demystifying influencer marketing and powering business growth
    Is there any value in travel influencers?
    Is there any value in travel influencers?
     28 Sep 2023
    Leveraging influencer marketing for B2B brands: Powering business growth
    Style IDLeveraging influencer marketing for B2B brands: Powering business growth
    Image supplied. Sam Nassimov, MD Premier Hotels & Resorts says magic happens when brand, influencer, and audience interests align
    How aligning brand, influencer, and audience interests creates magic
     5 Sep 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz