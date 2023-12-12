Brand Influence lights up Masa Awards with double nomination

Brand Influence, a prominent influencer marketing agency known for its authentic large-scale influencer campaigns, is proudly announcing its nomination for two prestigious Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA) Awards.

Nominated entries: A glimpse into excellence

The Masa Awards are the pinnacle of recognition for South African marketing endeavours, involving a rigorous peer review process of submitted initiatives. This year's entries have been notably impressive in a year marked by post-pandemic challenges and economic headwinds. The esteemed judges, after diligent assessment, have recognised these entries as standing out with an average score of 70% or more on their collective scorecards.

This qualifier is reserved for campaigns that truly distinguish themselves, placing Brand Influence's work among the top percentile of entries in their respective categories. Brand Influence's Prime Hydration campaign has been nominated under the Excellence in New Product or Brand Launch category, igniting a frenzy when the product launched at Checkers stores. Additionally, their campaign for the launch of Steri Stumpie’s new Peanut Butter flavour earned Brand Influence a nomination in the Excellence in Resourceful Marketing category.

A testament to team dedication

Lori Weiner, co-founder of Brand Influence, shared her excitement, stating, "Our ability to confidently orchestrate large-scale digital social influence campaigns, creating viral product awareness and boosting sales, has been a key driver of our success. Being nominated for two Masa Awards is a testament to our team's dedication and innovation."

Anticipating victory: Masa Awards Ceremony on 24 February 2024

The Masa Awards ceremony is slated for 29 February 2024, where the winners will be unveiled. Brand Influence eagerly awaits the results, anticipating a celebration of its innovative and impactful marketing campaigns.

About Brand Influence

With over 12 years of industry experience, Brand Influence has redefined influencer marketing. They seamlessly connect brands with a community of 100-1000 vetted influencers and their highly engaged audiences. The core of their approach is authenticity, as influencers willingly engage with brands in exchange for authentic opinions. They’re passionate about bridging the gap between brands and creators.

For more information on Brand Influence's services and campaigns, please visit www.brandinfluence.co.za.

You can also visit their community platforms:

www.beautybulletin.com

www.brandadvisor.co.za

www.serviceinsider.co.za