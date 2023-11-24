Cheers to marketing excellence as SAB wins 20 Assegai Awards

Winning an Assegai Award is a “mark of victory in integrated marketing excellence” according to the organisers of the event, with the ultimate goal of raising the bar for the marketing industry. One company, that did just that, was the South African Breweries, who clinched not one, or two, but 20 awards.

Brad Raasch: brand manager comms - Castle Lite, Colleen Duvenage: brand director - Castle Lite, Michelle Hewitt: marketing manager comms and positioning – Castle Lite, Mologadi Mphahlele: brand manager - Castle Lite, Joost van Nispen – founder and chairman of ICEMD, The Institute for the Digital Economy (Spain), Alex Goldberg: Ogilvy creative partner

SAB’s wins highlighted the brewery’s best-in-class entries and its work in achieving industry greatness through various campaigns. The awards were split between eight Gold wins, three Leader wins, seven Silver wins, and two Bronze wins.

Vaughan Croeser, vice president, marketing said, “It is such an honour to be recognised as leaders in our category by winning 20 awards. Marketing is an ever-evolving industry, and these achievements underscore our commitment to innovation, creativity, and breakthrough strategy. As a team we are constantly pushing boundaries and to receive this kind of recognition not only validates our efforts but also inspires us to keep trailblazing in our industry.”

The eight Gold and three Leader awards were as follows:

In the category, Experiential, Carling Black Label Foam Knows, won Gold



In the category, Experiential, Carling Cup – Talk Up Your Team, won Gold



In the category, Campaign for CSR, Social Good, Castle Lager, Bread of the Nation, won Gold



In the category, Food & Beverage, Castle Lager, Bread of the Nation, won Gold



In the category, Integrated Campaign, Castle Lager – Bread of the Nation, won Gold



In the category, Shared Value, Castle Lager - Bread of the Nation, won Gold



In the category, social media, Castle Lite – Liten Up, won Gold.



In the category, Video Content, Castle Lite – Liten Up, won Gold



In the category, Food & Beverage, Castle Lite – Liten Up, was named Leader



In the category, Food & Beverage, SAB Castle Lite – Don’t Accept Whatever, was named Leader



In the category, Video Content, SAB Castle Lite – Don’t Accept Whatever, was named Leader

Another notable achievement was the ‘Brand of the Year’ category, where Castle Lager won silver place.

Croeser concludes, “These awards are one of just many proof points that SAB is focused on marketing effectiveness. While many brands focus on visibility, we focus even more on relevance, and we utilise the power of our brands to understand how we can be truly relevant in our consumers’ lives. With a deep understanding of people, we deliver creative and innovative solutions at scale, fast.”