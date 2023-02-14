Industries

3 tips for marketing to a diverse audience

14 Feb 2023
By: Patricia Khumalo
We have started to see more marketing backlash as advertisements, campaigns, or brand messages offend a particular group of people.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

In recent years, we’ve seen many high-profile examples of marketing backlash, ranging from tone-deaf advertisements to controversial political statements. But what does this phenomenon say about our society and our understanding of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)?

Firstly, marketing backlash reflects the larger societal issues around DEI. As our society becomes more diverse, its crucial for marketers and advertisers to be aware of the diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives of their audience. Unfortunately, many brands continue to miss the mark and create messaging that is insensitive, divisive, or outright offensive.

Assuming society is overly sensitive is not the solution. Its a dangerous assumption that undermines the importance of DEI and reinforces the notion that marginalised groups should simply toughen up and accept harmful messaging. This is not only unacceptable, but it also perpetuates a culture of exclusion and discrimination.

Source:
Is consumer backlash affecting ad creativity?

By 23 hours ago

Marketers and advertisers speak to a vast audience, and its possible to create messaging that is inclusive, respectful, and engaging to a diverse audience. Here are three tips that people should consider when speaking to a diverse audience:

1. Do your research

Get to know your target audience and understand their values, beliefs, and experiences. This will help you create messaging that resonates with them and avoids offending them.

2. Embrace diversity

Celebrate the differences that make us unique and strive to create messaging that reflects the diversity of our society.

3. Engage in open and honest dialogue

Be open to feedback from your target audience and engage in open and honest conversations about DEI and cultural sensitivity. This will help you create messaging that is inclusive and respectful to all.

In conclusion, marketing backlash reflects our society and our understanding of DEI. Its essential for marketers and advertisers to be aware of the diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives of their audience and to create messaging that is inclusive, respectful, and engaging. By embracing diversity, conducting research, and engaging in open and honest dialogue, we can avoid marketing backlash and create messaging that speaks to the diverse experiences of our society.

About Patricia Khumalo

Patricia Khumalo is the co-founder and director at Apex People Solutions. She started her career in industrial relations, then expanded her role as a generalist human resources practitioner. She specialises in diversity and inclusion in the workplace, and has a deep understanding of the consumer psyche amongst the numerous cultures that make up South Africa.
Read more: marketing, diversity, inclusion

