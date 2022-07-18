Industries

    Savanna Premium Cider wins at MAA with Savanna Virtual Comedy

    18 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Distell
    At the Marketing Achievement Awards (MAA), Distell and their agency partner, Grey Advertising Africa, were awarded the Absa Excellence in Marketing Innovation Award and a Nando's Excellence in South African Resonance Award special adjudicator's commendation for the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar campaigns.
    Savanna Premium Cider wins at MAA with Savanna Virtual Comedy

    The Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar was a platform for comedic talent to continue doing what they love the most during the hardships that Covid-19 presented. Like all the alcohol brands, Savanna was dealing with the alcohol trade and advertising restrictions. Still, South Africa’s favourite Premium Cider brand did not let that thwart them from engaging with their market in a people-centric and uplifting manner.

    “The role that Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar played for usis significant, and it had a great uptake with consumers tuning in every Thursday evening. The show was even acknowledged at the 2020 South African Comedy Awards with two top awards: the Top Comedy Sponsor and Top Online Show. Our communities deserve a lot of credit as they fund the funny in a roundabout way every time they sip on a crisp Premium Savanna. So every sip plays a role,” says Eugene Lenford, marketing manager at Savanna.

    The Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar was launched at the peak of the lockdown, during level 5. It was an online execution thatlived on the brands’ social media platforms, and due to restrictions, no production or filming could take place. In October 2020, Comedy Central Africa (the global authority in comedy) picked it up for a season on TV with a line-up of some of South Africa's most loved comedians. Diving right into South African truths with the authenticity and audacity that allowed the show to laugh its way to a nomination for a 2021 SAFTAS Best Variety Show award.

    “Our brand purpose is uplifting society through comedy, and we continue to campaign for the wellbeing, continuous growth and development of comedic talent in SA,” concludes Lenford.

    #SiyavannaSouthAfrica #StaySafe

    Savanna Premium Cider wins at MAA with Savanna Virtual Comedy


    Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

    For more information, follow Savanna’s social media channels or go to www.Savanna.co.za.
    Instagram: @savannacider
    Facebook: @SavannaCider
    Twitter: @SavannaCider
    YouTube: SavannaCider

    About Savanna – It’s dry, but you can drink it.

    Savanna is a premium, crisp, apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is one of the largest cider brands in the world and is available in over 60 countries. Since its launch in 1996, Savanna Premium Cider has won the hearts and funny bones of consumers with its intelligent, dry and witty sense of humour.

    Distell
    Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.
    Distell, Savanna, Grey Advertising Africa, Eugene Lenford, Marketing Achievement Awards



    Let's do Biz