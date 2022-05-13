Innovative responsible social marketing dominates for Clockwork at the Sabre Awards 2022: Africa and EMEA

As well as being a finalist in the highly coveted Consultancy of the Year category for Africa, Clockwork is thrilled with the latest SABRE Awards: Africa and EMEA announcements, some of which resulted in wins, with other results still to be revealed at the live show on 27 May.
Proving that responsible social messaging speaks volumes, a pro bono, anti-GBV campaign came up trumps for Cause-Related Marketing in Africa. Green Door, #RewriteOurProverbs was also identified as a finalist in two of the most prestigious categories: Geographic Africa for EMEA and Platinum Best in Show for Africa. Rewriting traditional toxic proverbs that demean women in five of South Africa’s official languages, the #RewriteOurProverbs campaign brought awareness to the GBV pandemic whilst helping Green Door Women’s Shelter raise funds and aid. A three-tiered OOH, influencer and PR campaign, #RewriteOurProverbs blanketed mass market media with an empowering, strong message, with impressive results.
Some of Clockwork’s other retained clients, LG Electronics, Herbalife Nutrition and tech giant Meta, were recognised for outstanding campaign work during 2021.
Clockwork’s list of accolades in the SABRE Awards EMEA and Africa 2022 are as follows:
Sabres EMEA finalist
Clockwork – African Consultancy of the Year
Green Door, #RewriteourProverbs – Geographic Africa
Sabres Africa winner
Green Door, #RewriteourProverbs – Practice Areas: Cause-Related Marketing
Certificate of excellence
Green Door, #RewriteourProverbs – Geographic Africa
LG Electronics, LG Cares – Corporate Social Responsibility
Meta, #Changemakers – Integrated Campaign
Herbalife Nutrition – Media Relations
Finalist
Green Door, #RewriteourProverbs – Platinum Best in Show