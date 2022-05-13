Industries

    Africa


    Innovative responsible social marketing dominates for Clockwork at the Sabre Awards 2022: Africa and EMEA

    13 May 2022
    Issued by: Clockwork
    As well as being a finalist in the highly coveted Consultancy of the Year category for Africa, Clockwork is thrilled with the latest SABRE Awards: Africa and EMEA announcements, some of which resulted in wins, with other results still to be revealed at the live show on 27 May.
    Innovative responsible social marketing dominates for Clockwork at the Sabre Awards 2022: Africa and EMEA

    Proving that responsible social messaging speaks volumes, a pro bono, anti-GBV campaign came up trumps for Cause-Related Marketing in Africa. Green Door, #RewriteOurProverbs was also identified as a finalist in two of the most prestigious categories: Geographic Africa for EMEA and Platinum Best in Show for Africa. Rewriting traditional toxic proverbs that demean women in five of South Africa’s official languages, the #RewriteOurProverbs campaign brought awareness to the GBV pandemic whilst helping Green Door Women’s Shelter raise funds and aid. A three-tiered OOH, influencer and PR campaign, #RewriteOurProverbs blanketed mass market media with an empowering, strong message, with impressive results.

    Some of Clockwork’s other retained clients, LG Electronics, Herbalife Nutrition and tech giant Meta, were recognised for outstanding campaign work during 2021.

    Clockwork’s list of accolades in the SABRE Awards EMEA and Africa 2022 are as follows:

    Sabres EMEA finalist

  • Clockwork – African Consultancy of the Year
  • Green Door, #RewriteourProverbs – Geographic Africa

    Sabres Africa winner

  • Green Door, #RewriteourProverbs – Practice Areas: Cause-Related Marketing

    Certificate of excellence

  • Green Door, #RewriteourProverbs – Geographic Africa
  • LG Electronics, LG Cares – Corporate Social Responsibility
  • Meta, #Changemakers – Integrated Campaign
  • Herbalife Nutrition – Media Relations

    Finalist

  • Green Door, #RewriteourProverbs – Platinum Best in Show

    • NextOptions
    Clockwork
    Clockwork is a Johannesburg and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.
    Read more: LG Electronics, SABRE, Meta, Clockwork, Herbalife Nutrition

