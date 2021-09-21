IAS to host virtual Marketers in Conversation

The Independent Agency Search and Selection Company (IAS) will be hosting the first virtual Marketers in Conversation on 12 October.

The even is meant to facilitate open discussion and networking in a forum that provides a safe place among peers.Johanna McDowell, CEO of the IAS and Scopen partner, said the session will be an invitation-only event once a quarter, where CMOs can discuss issues that affect them and the industry in a relaxed and candid manner.“The IAS is well-placed to facilitate these sessions, and notes the value of collaboration between marketers who are facing a rapidly changing landscape,” said McDowell. “We feel it’s important to keep senior decision-makers talking with their peers, and we will be inviting a topic leader to add insight at each session.”With its affiliation to Scopen, McDowell said participating CMOs will have access to others from across Africa and the UK, and the knowledge gleaned from IAS relationships and data from some 12 countries.The beauty of virtual sessions, McDowell noted, is the ease with which people can come together who ordinarily may never meet. “The sessions are held in camera, and it is our understanding from our Agency Scope studies that senior marketers would value the opportunity to share ideas.”The topic for the first session is ‘Brand building in a post-Covid world’, and the IAS is expecting some enlightening engagement on the subject.For more information, contact robynne@agencyselection.co.za.