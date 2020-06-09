Today's business leaders speaking to tomorrow

Business innovation is driven by digital transformation and leaders with a knack to envision future trends. African business and entrepreneurs are known for making a noticeable difference by building and growing brilliant business while creating much-need jobs on our continent. Such accomplishment needs to be both celebrated and discussed in order to share valuable advice to our future risk-takers.



This is the theme of Justpalm.com’s newly launched talk show, The Digital Hustler, which featured TLC MEA CEO, Preneshen Munian, on their very first social media TV show on 12 May 2020. Hosted by Growth: From an idea to a reputable business and brand. The trio discussed where their hustle/drive originates, how to take business to the next level, leadership styles and closing a deal. The broadcast was aired to an audience of over 300,000 people across 10 African countries, with the majority of this growing and eager African audience looking to be the next successful entrepreneur.



The interview provides valuable insight into the origin of TLC Marketing Worldwide, the South African startup story as well as a look into the mind of the Middle East and Africa’s leader and chief. With over 15 years of sales and business development experience and 10 years’ experience on a senior management and executive level, Pren currently leads 50 people across both regions. His in-depth knowledge of strategy, business growth, commercial structuring, performance management and corporate governance was gained through consistent educational upskilling and previous roles held in the telecommunications industry, working for Pre-paid Direct, Neotel, Globe Mobile, Trimica, E-centric and Altech Autopage Cellular.



For more information on how TLC achieves its client’s business objectives through inspiring its staff to think differently and take their work ethic to the next level, take a listen to the interview or contact us to schedule a conference call.



