#Newsmaker: Felix Kessel, Team Liquid's new creative lead

By: Jessica Tennant
Grey Africa recently appointed Felix Kessel as creative lead at WPP's agency for Distell, Team Liquid.
Felix Kessel has been appointed creative lead at WPP's agency for Distell, Team Liquid.

Kessel was the CEO and CCO of Leo Burnett South Africa after having co-founded and acted as CCO of OwenKessel, which was acquired by the Publicis Groupe. He has extensive experience in alcohol marketing for brands such as Castle Lite and Amstel Lager.

“This opportunity, to guide some of South Africa’s most wonderful and powerful brands and tell quintessential, positive South African stories is, of course, a great responsibility but also one that I relish getting stuck into. Guiding my team through the transforming landscape of communication while keeping our market engrossed with relevant, insight-based creative work – all with the aim of creating work that not only stands out, but shapes our combined culture positively – is something that drives me personally.”

Here, Kessel continues and says that making a positive difference and an impact on the cultural landscape of South Africa is what gets him out of bed in the morning.
You can’t underestimate the impact of great marketing and advertising and the power it has to move people positively. It’s a blessing to be able to do that every day.

WPP Liquid hires heavyweight Felix Kessel as creative lead

On behalf of WPP Liquid, the team at Grey Africa is excited to announce the appointment of Felix Kessel as the new creative lead at WPP's agency for Distell, Team Liquid...

Issued by Grey 23 Jan 2020


BizcommunityCongrats on your appointment. How do you feel about it?


Great! It’s a real pleasure to have landed in a group of generous, genuine and gregarious people who just want to do great things.

BizcommunityWhat excites you most about working for WPP Team Liquid?


That and the opportunity to work on some of South Africa’s best-loved and most respected brands while partnering with such a distinguished company as Distell.

#NewBiz: Distell appoints WPP

Distell has appointed WPP's Team Liquid, a global holding company, to manage the full spectrum of its marketing communications for the company's portfolio of brands...

12 Feb 2019


BizcommunityAny other career highlights you’re particularly proud of?


Building my agency OwenKessel was an exceptional experience. Experimenting in all forms of advertising over a couple of decades is also something that I love that I’ve done. Then there’s always the work. Through everything, the work must shine.

OwenKessel aligns with global agency Leo Burnett

Multi-Award winning ideas Agency, OwenKessel has aligned with internationally renowned Agency, Leo Burnett, a Publicis Worldwide owned entity and will now be known as OwenKessel Leo Burnett.

8 Apr 2014


BizcommunityTell us a bit about your experience and how this has equipped you for your new position.


Well, 20-something years on the job and a truly holistic approach to marketing and advertising together with a hunger for creating positive change in the world. Add that to my passion for cultural investigation and celebration and that’s me firing all barrels!
BizcommunityWhat are you most looking forward to/enjoying so far?


Making great work and making great partnerships with colleagues, clients and partners.

BizcommunityWhat’s at the top of your to-do list?


Making time for the important stuff. It’s an art, a discipline and always a wildly elusive hunt.

BizcommunityWhat are you currently reading/watching/listening to?


I’m re-reading Rendezvous with Rama by Arthur C. Clarke as a commentary on the human condition and a cracking good story, and for brain food, I’m delving into a coaching handbook by John Whitmore, the definitive guide as it were.

[Behind the Selfie] with... Felix Kessel

This week, we find out what's really going on behind the selfie with Felix Kessel, Magic Steam turbine Driver (CEO) at OwenKessel Leo Burnett...

By Leigh Andrews 16 Sep 2015


BizcommunityTell us something about yourself not generally known?


I’m on the journey to being a professional coach. It’s becoming clearer to me that it is a critical skill in any organisation.
Jessica Tennant's articles

About Jessica Tennant

Jess is Marketing & Media Editor at Bizcommunity.com. She is also a contributing writer.
Comment

