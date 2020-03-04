Newsmaker: Felix Kessel, Team Liquid's new creative lead

Grey Africa recently appointed Felix Kessel as creative lead at WPP's agency for Distell, Team Liquid.

You can’t underestimate the impact of great marketing and advertising and the power it has to move people positively. It’s a blessing to be able to do that every day.

Congrats on your appointment. How do you feel about it?

What excites you most about working for WPP Team Liquid?

Any other career highlights you’re particularly proud of?

Tell us a bit about your experience and how this has equipped you for your new position.

Well, 20-something years on the job and a truly holistic approach to marketing and advertising together with a hunger for creating positive change in the world. Add that to my passion for cultural investigation and celebration and that’s me firing all barrels!

What are you most looking forward to/enjoying so far?

What’s at the top of your to-do list?

What are you currently reading/watching/listening to?

Tell us something about yourself not generally known?

Kessel was the CEO and CCO of Leo Burnett South Africa after having co-founded and acted as CCO of OwenKessel, which was acquired by the Publicis Groupe. He has extensive experience in alcohol marketing for brands such as Castle Lite and Amstel Lager.“This opportunity, to guide some of South Africa’s most wonderful and powerful brands and tell quintessential, positive South African stories is, of course, a great responsibility but also one that I relish getting stuck into. Guiding my team through the transforming landscape of communication while keeping our market engrossed with relevant, insight-based creative work – all with the aim of creating work that not only stands out, but shapes our combined culture positively – is something that drives me personally.”Here, Kessel continues and says that making a positive difference and an impact on the cultural landscape of South Africa is what gets him out of bed in the morning.Great! It’s a real pleasure to have landed in a group of generous, genuine and gregarious people who just want to do great things.That and the opportunity to work on some of South Africa’s best-loved and most respected brands while partnering with such a distinguished company as Distell.Building my agency OwenKessel was an exceptional experience. Experimenting in all forms of advertising over a couple of decades is also something that I love that I’ve done. Then there’s always the work. Through everything, the work must shine.Making great work and making great partnerships with colleagues, clients and partners.Making time for the important stuff. It’s an art, a discipline and always a wildly elusive hunt.I’m re-readingby Arthur C. Clarke as a commentary on the human condition and a cracking good story, and for brain food, I’m delving into a coaching handbook by John Whitmore, the definitive guide as it were.I’m on the journey to being a professional coach. It’s becoming clearer to me that it is a critical skill in any organisation.