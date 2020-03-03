The Glenlivet updates packaging to attract younger whisky drinkers

Pernod Ricard Scotch whisky brand The Glenlivet is aiming to open the world of single malt whisky to a new generation of whisky drinkers by revealing a new look for the bottles in its Ultra-Premium portfolio.

Moving away from 'stuffy' and 'inaccessible'

While the drink itself remains unchanged, the bottle redesign is part of The Glenlivet's strategy to entice younger whisky drinkers to the category.“Single malt whisky was, until fairly recently, perceived to be stuffy and inaccessible. The Glenlivet is on a mission to change this perception. With this in mind the new look of the core range within our Ultra-Premium Scotch whisky portfolio, celebrates the brand’s rich history while reflecting its modern vision," explains Blue Masoka, The Glenlivet senior brand manager for South Africa.Each single malt in the range boasts its own colour to help it stand out in the whisky category, states The Glenlivet in a press release. To celebrate its heritage – which the brand describes as "smooth-flowing" – a curve has been introduced to the label to unify the collection. The Glenlivet 12 Year Old takes the redesign one step further, with its green glass changing to a clear bottle, while the 18 Year Old displays a curved label printed directly onto the glass itself.The new pack design also features the image and signature of George Smith, who spearheaded a Scotch revolution back in 1824, when he established the brand and fought to protect its originality, name and reputation. The pack and label also feature information about the brand’s history and provenance, giving new Scotch drinkers the opportunity to learn more about the story behind The Glenlivet.The Glenlivet, which falls under the Pernod Ricard stable,The new design packs are available in South Africa at selected liquor outlets across the country.