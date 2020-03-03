Retailers News Botswana

Shoprite hosts first Market Day in Botswana

In a first for Shoprite Botswana, local producers sold their produce directly to the public at selected Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets.


Dubbed Market Day and held on 29 February, this initiative saw eight farmers, who already supply to the retail group, being hosted at Shoprite Gaborone, Shoprite Kgale Hill and Checkers Airport Junction as well as further afield at Shoprite Maun and Shoprite Moshupa in Kanye. Among the vegetables on sale were maize, chives, spinach, peppers, egg plants, butternut and tomatoes.

Market Days have been taking place at South African stores ever since the concept was introduced in 2017. Botswana is the first country outside of South Africa where the initiative has also been rolled out in a bid to showcase the retailer’s ongoing support of local producers.

These are Shoprite's standout suppliers for 2019

The Shoprite Group honoured its most innovative and reliable suppliers at its annual Supplier Awards this past weekend...

19 Nov 2019


Ratsela Molefe from Leadsurf Farm Medie Lentsweletau, described it as “a fantastic initiative, which brings the farmer in direct contact with customers, who can for the first time get an idea of where their food comes from”.

“This is important because it shows that Shoprite supports local growers, and that good, quality produce can be found right here in Botswana,” explains Thato Mokgadi from Tsoo...13.

Commenting on the event, Bridget Peters, who bought maize from the stall at Shoprite Gaborone, said “It offers farmers a wonderful opportunity to advertise themselves. Customers have the chance to get to know them and what they sell."

Shoprite launched in Botswana in 1998 with the opening of Shoprite Gaborone in Station Road and has since grown to 34 outlets countrywide and a staff complement of 1,500.
