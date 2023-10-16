Pupils at Tshithuthuni Primary School in Venda welcome multi-purpose sports field from MultiChoice

Pupils at Tshithuthuni Primary School, located in Venda, Limpopo, were elated to receive their multi-purpose sports field from MultiChoice.

The school, founded in 1899, holds special significance as the alma mater of Fhulu Badugela, chief executive officer of MultiChoice Africa Holdings. This marks the eleventh Let’s Play field donated to schools by MultiChoice in the past 12 months.

"Let’s Play constructs these fields and equips teachers to inspire children to be more active and embrace sports. Some of these kids might even become stars on SuperSport one day! Until then, they'll reap the benefits because increased physical activity leads to improved health, concentration, and ultimately, better academic performance. In collaboration with the Department of Basic Education, we are nurturing a healthier generation of young people," remarked Badugela.

Over the past 14 years, Let’s Play has provided young people with opportunities to participate in sports activities, investing over R20m to create a healthier youth generation. They have trained 315 schoolteachers in new physical education methodologies, impacting more than 1.6 million learners by reintroducing physical education curricula in schools and communities nationwide.

Principal Tshigodime and representatives from the local municipality were also present at the handover ceremony to officially accept the sports field.

“In the heart of our rural community, MultiChoice has sown the seeds of ambition and nurtured the spirit of competition. With this new sports facility, they've given us a place to let these qualities bloom. As a principal, I am deeply grateful for MultiChoice's unwavering dedication and commitment to our growth. This facility is not just a structure, but a testament to their belief in us and our potential. Thank you, MultiChoice, for this incredible gift,” said Tshigodime.

The Let’s Play sports fields project aims to enhance access to state-of-the-art sporting facilities for disadvantaged schools and communities across South Africa, with a specific focus on rural areas. Having access to a world-class sports field is a crucial first step in encouraging children to lead more active and healthier lives.

The students will now be able to enjoy a variety of sports on their brand-new Let’s Play sports field, including hockey, five-a-side soccer, tennis, volleyball, and netball. Additionally, the school has received Let’s Play kit bags filled with sports equipment and playing kits.

Coaches responsible for sports at the school will also undergo training in the latest physical education methodologies to ensure optimal utilisation of the sports fields.

"I’m immensely proud and honoured to return to my home and alma mater and contribute this sports field to the pupils. I fondly recall my days as a young girl here and the deep love I had for sports. I believe that many learners will benefit from this handover, which not only introduces new sporting codes but also promotes active and healthy lifestyles," added Badugela.



