Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ask AfrikaMultiChoiceNorth-West University (NWU)Primedia BroadcastingHellopeterOrnicoHoward AudioBoomtownTopco MediaAFDATBWADentsuAdvertising Media ForumMamela MediaOgilvy South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

ESG Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Pupils at Tshithuthuni Primary School in Venda welcome multi-purpose sports field from MultiChoice

16 Oct 2023
Issued by: MultiChoice
Pupils at Tshithuthuni Primary School, located in Venda, Limpopo, were elated to receive their multi-purpose sports field from MultiChoice.
Pupils at Tshithuthuni Primary School in Venda welcome multi-purpose sports field from MultiChoice

The school, founded in 1899, holds special significance as the alma mater of Fhulu Badugela, chief executive officer of MultiChoice Africa Holdings. This marks the eleventh Let’s Play field donated to schools by MultiChoice in the past 12 months.

"Let’s Play constructs these fields and equips teachers to inspire children to be more active and embrace sports. Some of these kids might even become stars on SuperSport one day! Until then, they'll reap the benefits because increased physical activity leads to improved health, concentration, and ultimately, better academic performance. In collaboration with the Department of Basic Education, we are nurturing a healthier generation of young people," remarked Badugela.

Over the past 14 years, Let’s Play has provided young people with opportunities to participate in sports activities, investing over R20m to create a healthier youth generation. They have trained 315 schoolteachers in new physical education methodologies, impacting more than 1.6 million learners by reintroducing physical education curricula in schools and communities nationwide.

Pupils at Tshithuthuni Primary School in Venda welcome multi-purpose sports field from MultiChoice
Pupils at Tshithuthuni Primary School in Venda welcome multi-purpose sports field from MultiChoice

Principal Tshigodime and representatives from the local municipality were also present at the handover ceremony to officially accept the sports field.

“In the heart of our rural community, MultiChoice has sown the seeds of ambition and nurtured the spirit of competition. With this new sports facility, they've given us a place to let these qualities bloom. As a principal, I am deeply grateful for MultiChoice's unwavering dedication and commitment to our growth. This facility is not just a structure, but a testament to their belief in us and our potential. Thank you, MultiChoice, for this incredible gift,” said Tshigodime.

The Let’s Play sports fields project aims to enhance access to state-of-the-art sporting facilities for disadvantaged schools and communities across South Africa, with a specific focus on rural areas. Having access to a world-class sports field is a crucial first step in encouraging children to lead more active and healthier lives.

The students will now be able to enjoy a variety of sports on their brand-new Let’s Play sports field, including hockey, five-a-side soccer, tennis, volleyball, and netball. Additionally, the school has received Let’s Play kit bags filled with sports equipment and playing kits.

Coaches responsible for sports at the school will also undergo training in the latest physical education methodologies to ensure optimal utilisation of the sports fields.

"I’m immensely proud and honoured to return to my home and alma mater and contribute this sports field to the pupils. I fondly recall my days as a young girl here and the deep love I had for sports. I believe that many learners will benefit from this handover, which not only introduces new sporting codes but also promotes active and healthy lifestyles," added Badugela.

NextOptions
MultiChoice
We entertain, inform and empower African communities that inspire and build us in return.

Related

Source: © 123rf Online sporting titles have fared well in August due to the Netball World Cup and Fifa Women’s World Cup
Online sporting titles reap benefit of women's sporting events22 Sep 2023
Image supplied. The first Bookmarks Finalists' Showcase feature panlists (l to r:) Executive creative director at Ogilvy South Africa - Alex Goldberg, EssenceMediacom SA social media director- Luzuko Tena, head of group digital communications at Sasol - MJ Khan and senior manager: digital at SuperSport - Rikashni Rangasamy
#Bookmarks2023: Inaugural Bookmarks Finalists' Showcase a wealth of insights and engagement27 Jul 2023
Image supplied. SuperSport's #HerForHer camapign celebrates a year of of women in sport in 2023
#HereForHer: 2023 SuperSport's year of women in sport4 Jan 2023
#OrchidsandOnions: Your best friend in a time of need
#OrchidsandOnions: Your best friend in a time of need5 Dec 2022
Joseph Hundah joins Rogerwilco board
RogerwilcoJoseph Hundah joins Rogerwilco board21 Apr 2022
Vodacom United Rugby Championship CEO praises South African rugby marketing model
OpenfieldVodacom United Rugby Championship CEO praises South African rugby marketing model8 Apr 2022
Supplied. A three-part series Two Sides tells the story of the SA tour by The British & Irish Lions
Two Sides: First of many SuperSport documentaries this year6 Apr 2022
#ACACelebratingDiversity: Behind the award-winning Chasing the Sun with SuperSport and T+W
#ACACelebratingDiversity: Behind the award-winning Chasing the Sun with SuperSport and T+W7 Dec 2021

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz