Wishes do come true with Letters to Santa

15 Dec 2022
Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
The magic of Santa and Kfm 94.5 is making Christmas wishes come true this festive season.
Wishes do come true with Letters to Santa

Kfm Mornings and their friends at Game have been spreading festive cheer with the Letters to Santa promotion this month. The Western Cape’s good boys and girls told Santa via voice notes what they are hoping to find under the Christmas tree, and he responded in a big way!

For instance, four-year-old Ella will be getting the baby doll and toy kitchen she has been hoping for all year. Santa also granted four-year-old Avia’s wish for a toy car which she can drive as well as “make her own rules in”. Five-year-old Onyx will not be disappointed when he unwraps his toy cars, remote-controlled dragon and a ball for his doggy on Christmas day.

Wishes do come true with Letters to Santa

Kfm Mornings Host Darren Simpson says it’s a joy helping Santa grant the children’s wishes.

“For young kids, a big part of the magic of Christmas is unwrapping that one toy they’ve been dreaming about all year. We are making it happen for them and spreading some festive cheer with super cute on-air moments,” says Simpson.

It’s the season for giving so Kfm 94.5 and Game also collected toys in aid of Leliebloem House, Child and Youth Care Centre in Crawford.

Wishes do come true with Letters to Santa

“This partnership with Kfm 94.5 is a special one for us at Game. It allows us to create a space for our customers to give back, and to spread cheer to those kids who need it most at this time of year. Thank you to all our customers who donated to our toy drive, it’s a wonderful way to give back,” says vice president of Game, Katherine Madley.


#LettersToSanta
#KfmMornings
#GameFestive
#GotGame

Primedia Broadcasting
Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
