DI2020: How Enni-Kukka Tuomala plans to start the empathy revolution with a balloon

one of 2019-20 highlights: . i am currently exhibiting my ongoing work EMPATIA ELE: EMPATHY TOOLS FOR POLITICS from the finnish parliament at the DESIGNS FOR DIFFERENT FUTURES show @philamuseum the exhibition explores the visionary and sometimes controversial designs that promise to transform how we live, eat, heal, travel, and even love, in any number of possible futures. . i am absolutely thrilled to have my work in the show. it's a real honour to be featured alongside such talented + boundary pushing designers and designs curated by the visionary @michellemillarfisher @maitexublp and their brilliant teams. . the show is still on until march 8th. GO SEE IT if you're in philadelphia and let me know what you think! you can find my work in the FUTURES THERAPY LAB.