Top Empowerment Awards 2023 finalists

Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media, expressed his excitement about the finalists, saying: "We are delighted to announce the finalists for the Top Empowerment Awards 2023. These individuals and organisations have made a significant impact in their respective fields and have exemplified the values of empowerment and transformation. Their dedication and innovation are truly commendable."

The awards are divided into two categories: Organisation awards and Individual awards. Here are the finalists for each category:

Organisation awards:

Top Empowered Company: Fast Growth Black-Owned SMME of the Year Award sponsored by PepsiCo South Africa

Recognising small, medium, and micro enterprises that have demonstrated remarkable growth and a strong commitment to empowerment, this category highlights businesses that have shown a year-on-year turnover growth of 20% in the last financial year, with a turnover ranging from R5m to R35m. Finalists must possess a Level 1–4 B-BBEE scorecard or 50.1% black ownership, along with a minimum operational period of two years.

Basadi-Group (Pty) Ltd



Foursight IT



Musetsho Law



Nkome Incorporated



NTGR Engineering



Oakantswe Construction and Projects



ProcureSense



Quality Crate Manufacturing



Sinayo Securities



STC Freight



Triplo4 Sustainable Solutions



Woodtech Concepts



Y-BRAND

Top Empowered Company: Sustainable Business of the Year Award

This category honours organisations that excel in implementing environmentally conscious practices, social impact initiatives for staff and communities, and sound governance principles. Finalists will have demonstrated excellence in the three pillars of ESG (environment, social, and governance) and possess a Level 1–3 B-BBEE scorecard, with annual revenue exceeding R100m.

African Bank



Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa



Sanlam



Sun International

Top Empowered Company: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace of the Year Award

Celebrating companies that embrace diversity and foster inclusive work environments, this award recognises organisations that prioritise multiculturalism, preferential recruitment policies, skills development programmes, and a representative workforce.

AMIS



Bombela Operating Company (Pty) Ltd



BP South Africa



Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa



Exxaro



ICAS



Mandate Molefi



RBS Insurance Brokers



Sanlam



Sibanye-Stillwater

Top Empowered Company: Digital Transformation of the Year Award

This category applauds companies in the technology and communications sector that have leveraged technology-driven innovation to enhance productivity, quality, competitiveness, and efficiency, thereby contributing to the advancement of the South African economy.

Africa International Advisors



Foursight IT Solutions



Khonology



Liquid Intelligent Technologies



Takenote IT

Top Empowered Company: Public Sector of the Year Award

Open to national and provincial government departments, parastatals, and nonprofit agencies, this award acknowledges organisations that have successfully implemented programmes and policies promoting black empowerment, both within their workforce and through supplier relationships.

CEF Group



FP&M SETA



Vhembe College

Top Empowered Company: Education and Skills Development of the Year Award

This category celebrates innovative leadership and skills development programmes that empower black employees and contribute to their career advancement. Finalists will be organisations with revenue exceeding R35m, investing at least 2% of their payroll into skills development.

Bombela Operating Company (Pty) Ltd



BP South Africa



Dimension Data



Kunene Makopo Risk Solutions (Pty) Ltd.



Liquid Intelligent Technologies



Merchants



Nestlé



Oceana Group Limited



Schneider Electric



Sinayo Securities



SLG (Pty) Ltd

Top Empowered Company: Enterprise and Supplier Development of the Year Award

Recognising organisations that actively contribute to the growth and sustainability of black-owned businesses, this category focuses on initiatives that accelerate the development and empowerment of suppliers, particularly small enterprises and emerging businesses.

African Bank



Exxaro



Rennies BCD Travel



Rhiza Babuyile



SAB



Sun International



TEG

Top Empowered Company: Top Empowered Business of the Year Award sponsored by Nedbank

This award goes to an organisation that demonstrates excellence in implementing the pillars of empowerment. The winning entry will be a company that has recorded improved financial performance along with a commitment to empowerment and will need to demonstrate a robust empowerment status with Level 1–3 scorecards. Eligible companies must have annual revenue above R100m.

Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa



IoDSA - The Institute of Directors South Africa



Merchants



Methano Group



Oceana Group Limited



Sasol



Schneider Electric

Top Empowered: Socio-Economic Development of the Year Award

Acknowledging organisations that demonstrate a commitment to rural development and uplift disadvantaged communities, this award celebrates companies that go beyond financial contributions and utilise their knowledge, resources, and reputation to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the disadvantaged.

Kunene Makopo Risk Solutions (Pty) Ltd.



Oceana Group Limited



Sasol



Sun International

Top Empowered: Job Creation Award of the Year Award

This category recognises organisations dedicated to reducing unemployment rates through meaningful employment opportunities and programmes that enhance participants' work experience and employability. Finalists must have annual revenue above R35m.

Exponant



Schneider Electric



Sigma Connected



WeThinkCode

Top Empowered: Youth Development of the Year Award

Open to government departments, corporate entities, labour organisations, and civil society organisations, this award celebrates efforts in empowering youth through training and funding for small business development. Finalists must demonstrate a strong commitment to creating economic opportunities for the youth.

Dimension Data



EW SETA



Exponant



KP Cares



Kunene Makopo Risk Solutions (Pty) Ltd.



Merchants



Nestlé

Individual awards: Top Empowered Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Celebrating an inspirational individual who embodies a passion for empowerment and has achieved excellence in their business, this award recognises entrepreneurs with an annual revenue above R15m, a business age of more than two years, and a minimum of ten employees. The winner will exemplify both financial growth and impactful empowerment policies.

Basadi-Group (Pty) Ltd: Sakhile Nkambule



CARCROFT TRADING (PTY) LTD T/A CALTEX GATEWAY: Naseeha Dawood



Isilumko: Nritika Singh



Mandate Molefi: Nene Molefi



Musetsho Law: Lufuno Musetsho



Nkome Incorporated: Andries Nkome



NTGR Engineering: Abednico Mkhari



Oakantswe Construction and Projects: Tebogo Moloi



Rhiza Babuyile: Alef Meulenberg



Sinayo Securities: Babalwa Ngonyama



TakeNote IT: Mamela Luthuli



TEG: Tshegetsang Sebeela



Triplo4 Sustainable Solutions: Hantie J Plomp



Woodtech Concepts: Jabu Luther Shungube



Y-Brand: Kabelo Ncholo

Top Empowered: Young Achiever of the Year Award

This award honours young black executives under 40 years old who have made exceptional contributions to their organisations. Finalists will demonstrate outstanding achievements, leadership skills, innovative thinking, and a track record of success in companies with an annual turnover of R35mn or more.

AfroCentric Health: Dr Abongile Qamata



AMIS: Jumien Celwin Peceur



Dimension Data: Natalie Musonda



Khonology: Dapo Adeyemo



Liquid Intelligent Technologies: Trishen Moodley

Top Empowered: Business Leader of the Year Award

Acknowledging leaders of significantly sized organisations, this award highlights individuals who use their positions to inspire others and drive empowerment. Finalists will showcase their passion for B-BBEE through the strategic implementation of various programmes that promote enterprise development, social-economic development, skills development, and employment equity.

Bombela Operating Company (Pty) Ltd: Nthabiseng Kubeka



ICAS: Navlika Ratangee



IoDSA - The Institute of Directors South Africa: Parmi Natesan



Methano Group: Sereme Joel Maphaka

Top Empowered: Public Sector Leader of the Year Award

Open to leaders in national, provincial, and local government departments, parastatals, and public sector agencies, this award recognises individuals who have achieved outstanding results through excellent financial management and sustainable development practices. The winner will demonstrate innovation in fulfilling their service delivery mandate and positively impacting South Africa's economy.

CEF Group: Zinhle Thupana



City of Tswane: Kamogelo Mangena



FP&M SETA: Dr Felleng Yende

