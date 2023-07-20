Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

IAB Bookmarks Awards & SummitCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Association for Communication and AdvertisingProvantageRed & YellowMotsepe AdvertisingPrimedia BroadcastingTopco MediaIMC ConferenceBizcommunity.comFox Networks GroupRocketseedLocation BankRX AfricaSo InteractiveBoomtownStyle IDEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Top Empowerment Awards 2023 finalists

20 Jul 2023
Issued by: Topco Media
The prestigious Top Empowerment Awards, now in its 22nd year, is set to honour outstanding leaders and organisations in South Africa who have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to empowerment and transformation. These awards have become the pinnacle of recognition for the country's business elite, celebrating their inspiration, vision, innovation, leadership, and action in driving empowerment and transformation. The finalists for the Top Empowerment Awards 2023 have been revealed, showcasing the extraordinary achievements of these exceptional individuals and organisations.
Top Empowerment Awards 2023 finalists

Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media, expressed his excitement about the finalists, saying: "We are delighted to announce the finalists for the Top Empowerment Awards 2023. These individuals and organisations have made a significant impact in their respective fields and have exemplified the values of empowerment and transformation. Their dedication and innovation are truly commendable."

Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media
Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media

The awards are divided into two categories: Organisation awards and Individual awards. Here are the finalists for each category:

Organisation awards:

Top Empowered Company: Fast Growth Black-Owned SMME of the Year Award sponsored by PepsiCo South Africa

Recognising small, medium, and micro enterprises that have demonstrated remarkable growth and a strong commitment to empowerment, this category highlights businesses that have shown a year-on-year turnover growth of 20% in the last financial year, with a turnover ranging from R5m to R35m. Finalists must possess a Level 1–4 B-BBEE scorecard or 50.1% black ownership, along with a minimum operational period of two years.

  • Basadi-Group (Pty) Ltd
  • Foursight IT
  • Musetsho Law
  • Nkome Incorporated
  • NTGR Engineering
  • Oakantswe Construction and Projects
  • ProcureSense
  • Quality Crate Manufacturing
  • Sinayo Securities
  • STC Freight
  • Triplo4 Sustainable Solutions
  • Woodtech Concepts
  • Y-BRAND

Top Empowered Company: Sustainable Business of the Year Award

This category honours organisations that excel in implementing environmentally conscious practices, social impact initiatives for staff and communities, and sound governance principles. Finalists will have demonstrated excellence in the three pillars of ESG (environment, social, and governance) and possess a Level 1–3 B-BBEE scorecard, with annual revenue exceeding R100m.

  • African Bank
  • Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa
  • Sanlam
  • Sun International

Top Empowered Company: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace of the Year Award

Celebrating companies that embrace diversity and foster inclusive work environments, this award recognises organisations that prioritise multiculturalism, preferential recruitment policies, skills development programmes, and a representative workforce.

  • AMIS
  • Bombela Operating Company (Pty) Ltd
  • BP South Africa
  • Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa
  • Exxaro
  • ICAS
  • Mandate Molefi
  • RBS Insurance Brokers
  • Sanlam
  • Sibanye-Stillwater

Top Empowered Company: Digital Transformation of the Year Award

This category applauds companies in the technology and communications sector that have leveraged technology-driven innovation to enhance productivity, quality, competitiveness, and efficiency, thereby contributing to the advancement of the South African economy.

  • Africa International Advisors
  • Foursight IT Solutions
  • Khonology
  • Liquid Intelligent Technologies
  • Takenote IT

Top Empowered Company: Public Sector of the Year Award

Open to national and provincial government departments, parastatals, and nonprofit agencies, this award acknowledges organisations that have successfully implemented programmes and policies promoting black empowerment, both within their workforce and through supplier relationships.

  • CEF Group
  • FP&M SETA
  • Vhembe College

Top Empowered Company: Education and Skills Development of the Year Award

This category celebrates innovative leadership and skills development programmes that empower black employees and contribute to their career advancement. Finalists will be organisations with revenue exceeding R35m, investing at least 2% of their payroll into skills development.

  • Bombela Operating Company (Pty) Ltd
  • BP South Africa
  • Dimension Data
  • Kunene Makopo Risk Solutions (Pty) Ltd.
  • Liquid Intelligent Technologies
  • Merchants
  • Nestlé
  • Oceana Group Limited
  • Schneider Electric
  • Sinayo Securities
  • SLG (Pty) Ltd

Top Empowered Company: Enterprise and Supplier Development of the Year Award

Recognising organisations that actively contribute to the growth and sustainability of black-owned businesses, this category focuses on initiatives that accelerate the development and empowerment of suppliers, particularly small enterprises and emerging businesses.

  • African Bank
  • Exxaro
  • Rennies BCD Travel
  • Rhiza Babuyile
  • SAB
  • Sun International
  • TEG

Top Empowered Company: Top Empowered Business of the Year Award sponsored by Nedbank

This award goes to an organisation that demonstrates excellence in implementing the pillars of empowerment. The winning entry will be a company that has recorded improved financial performance along with a commitment to empowerment and will need to demonstrate a robust empowerment status with Level 1–3 scorecards. Eligible companies must have annual revenue above R100m.

  • Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa
  • IoDSA - The Institute of Directors South Africa
  • Merchants
  • Methano Group
  • Oceana Group Limited
  • Sasol
  • Schneider Electric

Top Empowered: Socio-Economic Development of the Year Award

Acknowledging organisations that demonstrate a commitment to rural development and uplift disadvantaged communities, this award celebrates companies that go beyond financial contributions and utilise their knowledge, resources, and reputation to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the disadvantaged.

  • Kunene Makopo Risk Solutions (Pty) Ltd.
  • Oceana Group Limited
  • Sasol
  • Sun International

Top Empowered: Job Creation Award of the Year Award

This category recognises organisations dedicated to reducing unemployment rates through meaningful employment opportunities and programmes that enhance participants' work experience and employability. Finalists must have annual revenue above R35m.

  • Exponant
  • Schneider Electric
  • Sigma Connected
  • WeThinkCode

Top Empowered: Youth Development of the Year Award

Open to government departments, corporate entities, labour organisations, and civil society organisations, this award celebrates efforts in empowering youth through training and funding for small business development. Finalists must demonstrate a strong commitment to creating economic opportunities for the youth.

  • Dimension Data
  • EW SETA
  • Exponant
  • KP Cares
  • Kunene Makopo Risk Solutions (Pty) Ltd.
  • Merchants
  • Nestlé

Individual awards:

Top Empowered Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Celebrating an inspirational individual who embodies a passion for empowerment and has achieved excellence in their business, this award recognises entrepreneurs with an annual revenue above R15m, a business age of more than two years, and a minimum of ten employees. The winner will exemplify both financial growth and impactful empowerment policies.

  • Basadi-Group (Pty) Ltd: Sakhile Nkambule
  • CARCROFT TRADING (PTY) LTD T/A CALTEX GATEWAY: Naseeha Dawood
  • Isilumko: Nritika Singh
  • Mandate Molefi: Nene Molefi
  • Musetsho Law: Lufuno Musetsho
  • Nkome Incorporated: Andries Nkome
  • NTGR Engineering: Abednico Mkhari
  • Oakantswe Construction and Projects: Tebogo Moloi
  • Rhiza Babuyile: Alef Meulenberg
  • Sinayo Securities: Babalwa Ngonyama
  • TakeNote IT: Mamela Luthuli
  • TEG: Tshegetsang Sebeela
  • Triplo4 Sustainable Solutions: Hantie J Plomp
  • Woodtech Concepts: Jabu Luther Shungube
  • Y-Brand: Kabelo Ncholo

Top Empowered: Young Achiever of the Year Award

This award honours young black executives under 40 years old who have made exceptional contributions to their organisations. Finalists will demonstrate outstanding achievements, leadership skills, innovative thinking, and a track record of success in companies with an annual turnover of R35mn or more.

  • AfroCentric Health: Dr Abongile Qamata
  • AMIS: Jumien Celwin Peceur
  • Dimension Data: Natalie Musonda
  • Khonology: Dapo Adeyemo
  • Liquid Intelligent Technologies: Trishen Moodley

Top Empowered: Business Leader of the Year Award

Acknowledging leaders of significantly sized organisations, this award highlights individuals who use their positions to inspire others and drive empowerment. Finalists will showcase their passion for B-BBEE through the strategic implementation of various programmes that promote enterprise development, social-economic development, skills development, and employment equity.

  • Bombela Operating Company (Pty) Ltd: Nthabiseng Kubeka
  • ICAS: Navlika Ratangee
  • IoDSA - The Institute of Directors South Africa: Parmi Natesan
  • Methano Group: Sereme Joel Maphaka

Top Empowered: Public Sector Leader of the Year Award

Open to leaders in national, provincial, and local government departments, parastatals, and public sector agencies, this award recognises individuals who have achieved outstanding results through excellent financial management and sustainable development practices. The winner will demonstrate innovation in fulfilling their service delivery mandate and positively impacting South Africa's economy.

  • CEF Group: Zinhle Thupana
  • City of Tswane: Kamogelo Mangena
  • FP&M SETA: Dr Felleng Yende

The Top Empowerment Awards celebrate excellence and provide a platform to showcase the exceptional work being done by these individuals and organisations in advancing empowerment and transformation in South Africa. The winners will be announced at the prestigious Top Empowerment Awards ceremony, where industry leaders, influencers, and change-makers will gather to honour their achievements.

For more information about the Top Empowerment Awards and to stay updated on the latest news and announcements, please visit the official website at https://topempowerment.co.sa/awards/.

NextOptions
Topco Media
DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
Read more: Sun International, Sanlam, PepsiCo, Topco Media, African Bank, Ralf Fletcher, Coca-Cola Beverages, Liquid Intelligent Technologies



Related

Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference begins this week!
Topco MediaNedbank Top Empowerment Conference begins this week!2 days ago
African Bank joins forces with Brave Group and Media Mix 360
Brave GroupAfrican Bank joins forces with Brave Group and Media Mix 3603 days ago
Source: Supplied. Schalk Malan, chief executive officer of BrightRock.
BrightRock unveils future plans following Sanlam's majority stake increase12 Jul 2023
Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference: Exciting lineup of partners and speakers announced
Topco MediaNedbank Top Empowerment Conference: Exciting lineup of partners and speakers announced7 Jul 2023
Source: © 123rf The Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism shortlisted entries for the 2022 awards have been announced
The Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism shortlist announced5 Jul 2023
Sanlam commits R10m to stimulate SanParks supply chain. Source: Supplied
Sanlam stimulates SanParks supply chain with R10m investment in SMMEs30 Jun 2023
Get ready for an unforgettable experience: East Coast Radio House + Garden Show
Rainmaker MarketingGet ready for an unforgettable experience: East Coast Radio House + Garden Show29 Jun 2023
Sun City installs R16m solar plant to reduce reliance on grid
Sun City installs R16m solar plant to reduce reliance on grid29 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz