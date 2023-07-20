Top Empowerment Awards 2023 finalists

Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media, expressed his excitement about the finalists, saying: "We are delighted to announce the finalists for the Top Empowerment Awards 2023. These individuals and organisations have made a significant impact in their respective fields and have exemplified the values of empowerment and transformation. Their dedication and innovation are truly commendable."
The awards are divided into two categories: Organisation awards and Individual awards. Here are the finalists for each category:
Recognising small, medium, and micro enterprises that have demonstrated remarkable growth and a strong commitment to empowerment, this category highlights businesses that have shown a year-on-year turnover growth of 20% in the last financial year, with a turnover ranging from R5m to R35m. Finalists must possess a Level 1–4 B-BBEE scorecard or 50.1% black ownership, along with a minimum operational period of two years.
This category honours organisations that excel in implementing environmentally conscious practices, social impact initiatives for staff and communities, and sound governance principles. Finalists will have demonstrated excellence in the three pillars of ESG (environment, social, and governance) and possess a Level 1–3 B-BBEE scorecard, with annual revenue exceeding R100m.
Celebrating companies that embrace diversity and foster inclusive work environments, this award recognises organisations that prioritise multiculturalism, preferential recruitment policies, skills development programmes, and a representative workforce.
This category applauds companies in the technology and communications sector that have leveraged technology-driven innovation to enhance productivity, quality, competitiveness, and efficiency, thereby contributing to the advancement of the South African economy.
Open to national and provincial government departments, parastatals, and nonprofit agencies, this award acknowledges organisations that have successfully implemented programmes and policies promoting black empowerment, both within their workforce and through supplier relationships.
This category celebrates innovative leadership and skills development programmes that empower black employees and contribute to their career advancement. Finalists will be organisations with revenue exceeding R35m, investing at least 2% of their payroll into skills development.
Recognising organisations that actively contribute to the growth and sustainability of black-owned businesses, this category focuses on initiatives that accelerate the development and empowerment of suppliers, particularly small enterprises and emerging businesses.
This award goes to an organisation that demonstrates excellence in implementing the pillars of empowerment. The winning entry will be a company that has recorded improved financial performance along with a commitment to empowerment and will need to demonstrate a robust empowerment status with Level 1–3 scorecards. Eligible companies must have annual revenue above R100m.
Acknowledging organisations that demonstrate a commitment to rural development and uplift disadvantaged communities, this award celebrates companies that go beyond financial contributions and utilise their knowledge, resources, and reputation to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the disadvantaged.
This category recognises organisations dedicated to reducing unemployment rates through meaningful employment opportunities and programmes that enhance participants' work experience and employability. Finalists must have annual revenue above R35m.
Open to government departments, corporate entities, labour organisations, and civil society organisations, this award celebrates efforts in empowering youth through training and funding for small business development. Finalists must demonstrate a strong commitment to creating economic opportunities for the youth.
Celebrating an inspirational individual who embodies a passion for empowerment and has achieved excellence in their business, this award recognises entrepreneurs with an annual revenue above R15m, a business age of more than two years, and a minimum of ten employees. The winner will exemplify both financial growth and impactful empowerment policies.
This award honours young black executives under 40 years old who have made exceptional contributions to their organisations. Finalists will demonstrate outstanding achievements, leadership skills, innovative thinking, and a track record of success in companies with an annual turnover of R35mn or more.
Acknowledging leaders of significantly sized organisations, this award highlights individuals who use their positions to inspire others and drive empowerment. Finalists will showcase their passion for B-BBEE through the strategic implementation of various programmes that promote enterprise development, social-economic development, skills development, and employment equity.
Open to leaders in national, provincial, and local government departments, parastatals, and public sector agencies, this award recognises individuals who have achieved outstanding results through excellent financial management and sustainable development practices. The winner will demonstrate innovation in fulfilling their service delivery mandate and positively impacting South Africa's economy.
The Top Empowerment Awards celebrate excellence and provide a platform to showcase the exceptional work being done by these individuals and organisations in advancing empowerment and transformation in South Africa. The winners will be announced at the prestigious Top Empowerment Awards ceremony, where industry leaders, influencers, and change-makers will gather to honour their achievements.
For more information about the Top Empowerment Awards and to stay updated on the latest news and announcements, please visit the official website at https://topempowerment.co.sa/awards/.