Introducing Grynd: The ultimate Y Youth Month gathering for play and creation

SA's iconic youth radio station Y, the plug to all things young, fresh and on trend is set to shake up Youth Month with the launch of its exciting new platform Grynd.

As an innovative outlet for play and exploration, Grynd, is a conference created to help young people face the current economic challenges head on, by enabling the conversation of multiple income streams and advising how to creatively upscale ‘side hustles’ through various digital platforms.

With a series of high-impact masterclasses and panel discussions, the 24 June gathering at Atlas Studios promises to be the ultimate ‘meetup’ experience for young people to both share and acquire knowledge from each other and to spark meaningful conversations around entrepreneurship in a digital age through the lens of successful and creative young professionals, culture narrators and social media leaders.

These include:

The Contentpreneur

Masterclass speaker: Candice Modiselle (actress, entrepreneur and content creator)

The Comedy Session facilitated by Wasabi and Mthaux

Masterclass speaker: Ofentse ‘Primo9teen’ Baloyi (comedian and actor)

Moghelingz (award-winning content creator)

The Art & Design Session

Masterclass speaker: Samurai Farai (visual artist and curator)

Panelists: Mo Dupi (visual artist) and Samurai Farai

The Stylist & Culture Session

Y Lunch League host, Caddy

The Branding Session

Masterclass Speaker: Ryan Brussow (entrepreneur and fashion brand owner - Cultish)

The Upscale Your Side Hustle Session

Masterclass speaker: Sinovuyo Mondliwa (entrepreneur and content creator)

Panelists: Young entrepreneurs and business owners @2Selai, @the_yococo, Sonto Pooe and @Sista_Ntswembu

The Business Behind Music and Culture Session

Masterclass speaker: Jax Amahle (event producer and owner)

Panelists: Kim Sineke (publicist), Zazboy (artist manager) and Jax Amahle

The Currency Behind the Mixes Session

Panelists: Y’s own YTKO DJs and mentor KMat, LegendaryCrisp and DJ Zan D

Taking place at Atlas Studio in Milpark, Johannesburg on Saturday, 24 June 2023. Grynd. A day to celebrate those who ask why not. Grynd will bring together game changers who question the grind, challenge the grind and find new ways to grind.

The theme of the inaugural Grynd 'Where hard work comes to play'.

“Grynd is not just another event, not just another talk; it is a movement. Through thought-provoking discussions, interactive workshops and engaging activations, Grynd aims to inspire young individuals to think differently, challenge existing paradigms and embrace the power of digital knowledge to work in their favour," said Y marketing manager Lerato Makhutla.

“Creating a platform that empowers young South Africans to not only embrace enhancing opportunities in the digital world, but to also engage with the panelists and their relatable journeys, Grynd, both on and off-air, delivers on Y’s promise to serve the youth,” says Y’s managing director, Haseena Cassim.

Don't miss out! Book your ticket now.

Book here!

Important information

Date: Saturday, 24 June 2023

Venue: Atlas Studio (Braamfontein)

Time: 10am – 5pm (followed by a young after party)

Theme: The Youth Meet Up We’ve All Been Waiting For!!!

Age: No under 18s



