Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingBrandfundiTLC Worldwide AfricaYFM 99.2Ogilvy South AfricaBabyYumYum.co.zaIMC ConferenceBroad MediaProvantageUgqozi EntertainmentClockworkOFM RadioeatbigfishATKASA - Digital AgencyDelta Victor BravoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Introducing Grynd: The ultimate Y Youth Month gathering for play and creation

6 Jun 2023
Issued by: YFM 99.2
SA's iconic youth radio station Y, the plug to all things young, fresh and on trend is set to shake up Youth Month with the launch of its exciting new platform Grynd.
Introducing Grynd: The ultimate Y Youth Month gathering for play and creation

As an innovative outlet for play and exploration, Grynd, is a conference created to help young people face the current economic challenges head on, by enabling the conversation of multiple income streams and advising how to creatively upscale ‘side hustles’ through various digital platforms.

With a series of high-impact masterclasses and panel discussions, the 24 June gathering at Atlas Studios promises to be the ultimate ‘meetup’ experience for young people to both share and acquire knowledge from each other and to spark meaningful conversations around entrepreneurship in a digital age through the lens of successful and creative young professionals, culture narrators and social media leaders.

These include:

The Contentpreneur

Masterclass speaker: Candice Modiselle (actress, entrepreneur and content creator)

The Comedy Session facilitated by Wasabi and Mthaux

Masterclass speaker: Ofentse ‘Primo9teen’ Baloyi (comedian and actor)
Moghelingz (award-winning content creator)

The Art & Design Session

Masterclass speaker: Samurai Farai (visual artist and curator)
Panelists: Mo Dupi (visual artist) and Samurai Farai

The Stylist & Culture Session

Y Lunch League host, Caddy

The Branding Session

Masterclass Speaker: Ryan Brussow (entrepreneur and fashion brand owner - Cultish)

The Upscale Your Side Hustle Session

Masterclass speaker: Sinovuyo Mondliwa (entrepreneur and content creator)
Panelists: Young entrepreneurs and business owners @2Selai, @the_yococo, Sonto Pooe and @Sista_Ntswembu

The Business Behind Music and Culture Session

Masterclass speaker: Jax Amahle (event producer and owner)
Panelists: Kim Sineke (publicist), Zazboy (artist manager) and Jax Amahle

The Currency Behind the Mixes Session

Panelists: Y’s own YTKO DJs and mentor KMat, LegendaryCrisp and DJ Zan D

Taking place at Atlas Studio in Milpark, Johannesburg on Saturday, 24 June 2023. Grynd. A day to celebrate those who ask why not. Grynd will bring together game changers who question the grind, challenge the grind and find new ways to grind.

The theme of the inaugural Grynd 'Where hard work comes to play'.

“Grynd is not just another event, not just another talk; it is a movement. Through thought-provoking discussions, interactive workshops and engaging activations, Grynd aims to inspire young individuals to think differently, challenge existing paradigms and embrace the power of digital knowledge to work in their favour," said Y marketing manager Lerato Makhutla.

“Creating a platform that empowers young South Africans to not only embrace enhancing opportunities in the digital world, but to also engage with the panelists and their relatable journeys, Grynd, both on and off-air, delivers on Y’s promise to serve the youth,” says Y’s managing director, Haseena Cassim.

Don't miss out! Book your ticket now.

Book here!

Important information

Date: Saturday, 24 June 2023
Venue: Atlas Studio (Braamfontein)
Time: 10am – 5pm (followed by a young after party)
Theme: The Youth Meet Up We’ve All Been Waiting For!!!
Age: No under 18s

NextOptions
YFM 99.2
YFM has the youngest commercial audience in South Africa. It's become known as the capital of youth culture. As the most influential proponents of local South African music, YFM is a 75% music, 25% talk station. The sound of the station is defined by a well-curated collection of the best local and international hits. YFM is a balanced platform supporting not only established artists but new, up and coming acts. YFM proudly supports the South African music industry, boasting over 50% in local content. With a multi-channel approach, the station has an audience of 2.5 million across, radio and digital platforms. If it's hot, you're most likely to hear it on the authority on all things trendy, YFM 99.2.
Read more: YFM, Candice Modiselle, Haseena Cassim



Related

Nia Brown serving breakfast at Y
YFM 99.2Nia Brown serving breakfast at Y24 Mar 2023
Source: © HDS Entertainment Y’s Breakfast show host, DJ Ankletap, fondly known by Y listeners as ‘Malume’, will bid farewell to the station and listeners after 12 years with the brand
Y's Breakfast show host, DJ Ankletap, leaves Y1 Mar 2023
Source © olegdudko Veteran journalist Thandanani Dlamini has died
Veteran journalist Thandanani Dlamini has died19 Jan 2023
Y presents the summer of your Lyfe! Black Coffee to headline Lyfe
YFM 99.2Y presents the summer of your Lyfe! Black Coffee to headline Lyfe24 Oct 2022
Source: Instagram.
YFM producer Lumko Johnson has died15 Sep 2022
Y presents On Road
YFM 99.2Y presents On Road7 Sep 2022
The hosts of this year's Safta Awards
The hosts and the glamour of this year's Saftas30 Aug 2022
Celebrations continue with the True Location Cup
Vicinity MediaCelebrations continue with the True Location Cup15 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz