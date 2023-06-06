Introducing Grynd: The ultimate Y Youth Month gathering for play and creation

As an innovative outlet for play and exploration, Grynd, is a conference created to help young people face the current economic challenges head on, by enabling the conversation of multiple income streams and advising how to creatively upscale ‘side hustles’ through various digital platforms.
With a series of high-impact masterclasses and panel discussions, the 24 June gathering at Atlas Studios promises to be the ultimate ‘meetup’ experience for young people to both share and acquire knowledge from each other and to spark meaningful conversations around entrepreneurship in a digital age through the lens of successful and creative young professionals, culture narrators and social media leaders.
These include:
Masterclass speaker: Candice Modiselle (actress, entrepreneur and content creator)
Masterclass speaker: Ofentse ‘Primo9teen’ Baloyi (comedian and actor)
Moghelingz (award-winning content creator)
Masterclass speaker: Samurai Farai (visual artist and curator)
Panelists: Mo Dupi (visual artist) and Samurai Farai
Y Lunch League host, Caddy
Masterclass Speaker: Ryan Brussow (entrepreneur and fashion brand owner - Cultish)
Masterclass speaker: Sinovuyo Mondliwa (entrepreneur and content creator)
Panelists: Young entrepreneurs and business owners @2Selai, @the_yococo, Sonto Pooe and @Sista_Ntswembu
Masterclass speaker: Jax Amahle (event producer and owner)
Panelists: Kim Sineke (publicist), Zazboy (artist manager) and Jax Amahle
Panelists: Y’s own YTKO DJs and mentor KMat, LegendaryCrisp and DJ Zan D
Taking place at Atlas Studio in Milpark, Johannesburg on Saturday, 24 June 2023. Grynd. A day to celebrate those who ask why not. Grynd will bring together game changers who question the grind, challenge the grind and find new ways to grind.
The theme of the inaugural Grynd 'Where hard work comes to play'.
“Grynd is not just another event, not just another talk; it is a movement. Through thought-provoking discussions, interactive workshops and engaging activations, Grynd aims to inspire young individuals to think differently, challenge existing paradigms and embrace the power of digital knowledge to work in their favour," said Y marketing manager Lerato Makhutla.
“Creating a platform that empowers young South Africans to not only embrace enhancing opportunities in the digital world, but to also engage with the panelists and their relatable journeys, Grynd, both on and off-air, delivers on Y’s promise to serve the youth,” says Y’s managing director, Haseena Cassim.
Don't miss out! Book your ticket now.
Date: Saturday, 24 June 2023
Venue: Atlas Studio (Braamfontein)
Time: 10am – 5pm (followed by a young after party)
Theme: The Youth Meet Up We’ve All Been Waiting For!!!
Age: No under 18s