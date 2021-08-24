A fruitful partnership between Netstar and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference

Topco Media is proud to announce that they have chosen to partner with Netstar, a subsidiary of Altron, for the 18th annual Standard Bank Top Women Conference, taking place on the 6 and 7 October 2021. Netstar continually delivers new insights, with the aim to unlock new value and opportunities, from productivity efficiencies, technical innovation to cost savings, for clients in South Africa, Australia and selected African countries in which they operate. Netstar prides itself in giving peace of mind to vehicle and fleet owners, their employees and families, through the safety and security features of its products.