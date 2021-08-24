Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

#WomensMonth

A fruitful partnership between Netstar and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference

24 Aug 2021
Issued by: Topco Media
Topco Media is proud to announce that they have chosen to partner with Netstar, a subsidiary of Altron, for the 18th annual Standard Bank Top Women Conference, taking place on the 6 and 7 October 2021. Netstar continually delivers new insights, with the aim to unlock new value and opportunities, from productivity efficiencies, technical innovation to cost savings, for clients in South Africa, Australia and selected African countries in which they operate. Netstar prides itself in giving peace of mind to vehicle and fleet owners, their employees and families, through the safety and security features of its products.
An opportunity for collaboration

The Standard Bank Top Women Conference brings together a trusted network of more than 10,000 women entrepreneurs and leaders who are embracing innovative gender empowerment strategies. The two-day virtual event offers public and private sectors tailored solutions, allowing delegates to engage in ‘brave conversations’ and learn from industry pioneers.

Netstar is set to host an informative and interactive breakaway session at the conference to discuss Transformation in the Workplace: Bridging the Gender Divide. The panel will include Pierre Bruwer, Netstar managing director, Pamela Xaba, Netstar head of human capital, Jenita Suknunun, Netstar lead: legal services, and Nokuthula Magwaza, founder and MD for Bloom Marketing Agency.

Top women together

“Netstar is proud to be a part of the Standard Bank Top Women Conference,” said Netstar MD Pierre Bruwer. “The partnership is a perfect strategic fit for us as a values-based organisation that embraces diversity and inclusion, which empowers employees, and looks to make a societal impact. The knowledge shared at the conference will help drive our gender empowerment programmes as we work to be the employer of choice.”

Topco Media warmly welcomes Netstar on board!

