International marketing leaders to judge this year's Assegai Awards

South Africa's Direct Marketing Association (DMASA) has secured a major coup for the country's standing as a global direct and integrated marketing industry leader. Three top international judges are joining the Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards' judging panel.

is currently creative director at Publicis Groupe Germany and jury president of the MAX Awards. She describes herself as a passionate, creative leader dedicated to “developing impactful communication ideas” that contribute to agile growth.is a co-founder, partner and senior analyst at Miltton Sweden which has the distinction of being amongst the world’s top 30 when it comes to CRM. He is an Echo Awards Judge and Chairman of the Jury for the Guldnyckeln SWEDMA accolades.is president and CEO at SCOPEN, a marketing and advertising leader that has helped to transform businesses across 12 markets. He is one of Spain’s best-known communications consultants regularly called upon for his unique strategic vision.“The Assegais are South Africa’s premier integrated marketing awards and now we have a selection of premier international judges to complete our already top-rated judging line-up. We thank Ann-Sophie, Mattias and Cesar for their interest in our awards and look forward to working with them following the 31 August entry deadline,” says David Dickens, DMASA CEO.The Assegai Awards annually showcase the direct marketing industry leaders who have delivered exceptional work over the previous year. The DMASA has been hosting the Assegais annually for the past 23 years and this is the first-time international judges are joining the judging panel. The DMASA will soon announce the Assegais’ local judges.On what exactly the judges will be looking for, Mr. Dickens explains: “The Assegais ask for more than mere creativity. Client’s demand returns and DMASA members must understand how to reach for the stars while being rooted in the hard realities of the bottom line.”There are Leader, Bronze, Silver and Gold awards to be won across dozens of categories spanning search, email, experiential and mobile marketing, amongst many others. Judges, whether local or international, look specifically for the most effective use of content, database analytics, interface and navigation design, banners, microsites, and more.The DMASA is the continent’s leading non-profit dedicated to the sustainable development of the direct and integrated marketing industry. It is recognised by the National Consumer Commission which enables it to manage consumer complaints within the direct marketing space on behalf of over 300 members. Since its 2005 founding, DMASA members have also benefitted from lobbying activities which have helped influence policy around integrated and direct marketing. To help ensure continued responsible access to consumers, the DMASA enforces its Code of Principled Marketing according to which all members must adhere, while also promoting data protection compliance and professional development through the DMASA e-Learning Academy.