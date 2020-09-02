It's almost time: The Future of HR Virtual Summit

The world has changed and in the workplace of tomorrow, we can struggle to survive or we can adapt and thrive. From constructing the corporate brand identity and aligning strategic and organisational goals, to ensuring the implementation of legislation through the systems and processes of the company, HR is rapidly becoming one of the most influential departments of an organisation. HR is undergoing a closely-watched revolution, through digital disruption, with tech tools and human ingenuity combining to evolve HR's business impact exponentially.

On 2 and 3 September 2020, Topco Media and Simplify will bring you the Future of HR Summit. An innovation-focused initiative that aims to help delegates prepare for the hyper-digitised workplace of tomorrow. The Future of HR Summit is an annual gathering in which business leaders and HR thought leaders come together to share their challenges and successes, to advance strategic HR within their organisations and across the economy. In response to the global pandemic, the summit has become a two-day virtual event.The conference will comprise of case studies from award-winning organisations, discussions and networking sessions. Sponsoring this event are some of the country's leading experts in their field; Simplify, Alexander Forbes, Sanlam, NHFC, PPS and LexisNexis. The sponsor's sessions will be addressing insights into the many challenges the industry is facing, and present pioneering concepts around the role of HR in ensuring stability, the workplace beyond Covid-19 and enabling financial resilience to activate employee potential. Many of the topics that will be discussed will be around the new world of work and how organisations are learning to adapt to new ways of doing things are how to foster positive workplace culture in this new world of work, employee wellness during challenging times, ways to motivate employees while working from home, and navigating diversity and including as things are changing. Aside from this, upskilling through digital training, artificial intelligence and employer/employee relationships will be discussed.Featured speakers at this year's Future of HR Summit include David Whelan, head of LinkedIn Talent Solutions Africa and UK; Professor Shirley Zinn, author and non-executive director of Sanlam, Spur and MTN; Guy Chennells, GM and head of product: employee benefits of Discovery Limited; and Rapelang Rabana, founder and CEO of Rekindle Learning. A wide range of topics will be discussed and unpacked in dynamic and interactive ways.After each talk you'll have the chance to ask any burning questions during our live Q&A. We've got major online networking opportunities at our Fast-Track Networking breakout sessions, where you will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with sponsors, partners, speakers and delegates. We look forward to welcoming you at this jam-packed two-day virtual event, it's going to be exciting, informative and an all-around great time.