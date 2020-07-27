Cape Town Homemakers Expo virtual event launched

Themed InHabit, the first Cape Town Homemakers Expo Virtual Event will give you an opportunity to connect with home experts and compare the latest home-related trends, ideas and design to help you own your space from the comfort of your home.
There will also be an exciting lineup of live video chats, interviews, demonstrations and Facebook page takeovers with home services, home improvement, home appliances and home decor experts.
You can stand a chance to win one of four R500 cash vouchers by signing up and engaging with Homemakers Expo online during the virtual event.
Show highlights include:
Workshops and live chats
Get inspiration and advice straight from the experts in a variety of workshops and live chats throughout the week. One of the virtual workshops that are not to be missed is the ‘Creative Paint Workshop’ with Nadine Vosloo of Tjhoko Paint.
Artisan Square
Find an eclectic mix of artisanal and handcrafted products from homeware, ceramics and décor, to lighting, leather goods and designer jewellery. Follow the Homemakers Expo on Instagram to see daily stories of our Artisan Square exhibitors.
The Deli
A selection of gourmet goodies that you can now order directly from the supplier. Stock your pantry and don’t miss the fabulous recipes shared by our deli exhibitors.
Alfresco Living
Explore new products and functional ideas for patios, outdoor entertainment areas and eco-friendly gardens.
Living Spaces
Be inspired by a virtual showcase of bespoke décor styles, trends and products.
HOMEMAKERS has for the past two decades developed a unique bouquet of media opportunities enabling advertisers and exhibitors to communicate to discerning homeowners in the major urban areas of South Africa.
Products include South Africa's dominant direct response magazines, HOMEMAKERSfair and RENOVATE. HOMEMAKERS Expo, the original and largest home lifestyle show also forms part of this dynamic company.-
