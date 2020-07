Cape Town Homemakers Expo virtual event launched

Themed InHabit, the first Cape Town Homemakers Expo Virtual Event will give you an opportunity to connect with home experts and compare the latest home-related trends, ideas and design to help you own your space from the comfort of your home.

From 1-6 September 2020, you can expect a showcase of expert exhibitors on the Homemakers Expo website Instagram and YouTube channel There will also be an exciting lineup of live video chats, interviews, demonstrations and Facebook page takeovers with home services, home improvement, home appliances and home decor experts.You can stand a chance to win one of four R500 cash vouchers by signing up and engaging with Homemakers Expo online during the virtual event.Show highlights include:Get inspiration and advice straight from the experts in a variety of workshops and live chats throughout the week. One of the virtual workshops that are not to be missed is the ‘Creative Paint Workshop’ with Nadine Vosloo of Tjhoko Paint.Find an eclectic mix of artisanal and handcrafted products from homeware, ceramics and décor, to lighting, leather goods and designer jewellery. Follow the Homemakers Expo on Instagram to see daily stories of our Artisan Square exhibitors.A selection of gourmet goodies that you can now order directly from the supplier. Stock your pantry and don’t miss the fabulous recipes shared by our deli exhibitors.Explore new products and functional ideas for patios, outdoor entertainment areas and eco-friendly gardens.Be inspired by a virtual showcase of bespoke décor styles, trends and products.