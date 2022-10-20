Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

LGMpactQuickEasy SoftwareEuromonitor InternationalAfricaScope/GeoscopeOnPoint PRDistellTDMCTradewayScan DisplayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Design & Manufacturing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Call for collaboration to build a competitive SA furniture industry

20 Oct 2022
South African-designed and manufactured furniture should be present in homes and workplaces in Africa and beyond. That was the vision shared by the South African Furniture Initiative (Safi) at its fourth annual Furniture Sector Forum, held in Sandton on 5 October.
South African Furniture Initiative chairperson Penwell Lunga. Source: Supplied
South African Furniture Initiative chairperson Penwell Lunga. Source: Supplied

According to Penwell Lunga, chairperson of Safi, it is the organisation's objective to build a globally competitive and transformed furniture industry, but this aspiration cannot be achieved without partnership. “We believe that by taking the theme of the Furniture Sector Forum, namely, 'Cohesion: Better is Together' on board, we can launch into the future as a team.”

During his presentation, Lunga highlighted four strategic priorities on how Safi can take the knowledge and know-how of industry stakeholders and combine it with Safi’s access to policymakers and markets to grow and nurture the furniture sector.

TFG-Tapestry deal: Boon for SA manufacturing, job creation
TFG-Tapestry deal: Boon for SA manufacturing, job creation

5 Sep 2022

By aligning market access, trade interventions and remedies, market intelligence and skills development with the Furniture Industry Master Plan (FIMP), Lunga outlined specifics on how to ensure the success of these priorities and Safi’s.

“We want to be leaders in creating market development opportunities, including local raw material supply as well as driving an increase in public and government procurement of locally-manufactured school and office furniture,” he told the attendees.

“Furthermore, we must stop the illegal import of products and build much-needed skills development in the furniture industry.”

Quality an imperative

Safi plays the role of a connector in an industry made up of many small and medium-sized enterprises without access to policymakers, local and international markets and manufacturers. The organisation believes that quality standards are instrumental in ensuring differentiation in the local sector's product offering when compared to the many imported products entering the South African market.

“We, as an industry, have to make sure that we are providing a quality product, exceeding that of our international competitors, backed by a guarantee,” Lunga emphasised.

Safi target: By 2025, 50% of furniture sold in retail should be made in SA
Safi target: By 2025, 50% of furniture sold in retail should be made in SA

9 Nov 2021

Safi is encouraged to work with industry stakeholders to create market access opportunities to grow the industry, align relevant policies, drive competitive manufacturing and support sustainable raw material supply.

“We need everyone to get involved, to be part of a growing industry on the cusp of becoming globally competitive where we all can achieve our common goal by believing in cohesion, where together is better,” Lunga concluded.

NextOptions
Read more: furniture retail, furniture design, SA manufacturing, South African Furniture Initiative, furniture manufacturing, Furniture Sector Forum

Related

Nando's Hot Young Designer Talent Search finalists announced
Nando's Hot Young Designer Talent Search finalists announced10 Oct 2022
Source: Reuters/Rogan Ward
SA factory activity contracts in September - Absa PMI4 Oct 2022
Source: ©Thitinai Permsawat via
South African manufacturing output rises 3.7% in July9 Sep 2022
TFG-Tapestry deal: Boon for SA manufacturing, job creation
TFG-Tapestry deal: Boon for SA manufacturing, job creation5 Sep 2022
Food and Beverage Growth Coalition launches in Cape Town
Food and Beverage Growth Coalition launches in Cape Town2 Sep 2022
Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens to step down
Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens to step down29 Aug 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz