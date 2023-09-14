Industries

This is Cape Town: City launches marketing magazine

14 Sep 2023
Karabo LedwabaBy: Karabo Ledwaba
The City of Cape Town has launched a marketing magazine to put the mother city on the international map.
The magazine was launched on Wednesday. Source: Karabo Ledwaba.
This is Cape Town was officially launched on Wednesday by Mayoral Committee Member for economic growth James Vos.

Months of work

“This magazine was in the works many months ago. It spotlights all the unique features that makes Cape Town a city of choice," he said.

Edited by Wendy Van der Byl, the first edition features content from contributors: Cape Town City Ballet, Cape Philharmonic Orchestra, Cape Town Opera, Cape Town Fashion Council, City of Cape Town, Department of Energy, Department of Enterprise and Investment, Department of Arts and Culture, Destination Marketing Unit, Invest Cape Town, City Hall and Cape Town Tourism.

Source:
Prepare for a record tourism season, experts say

By 7 Sep 2023

He added: “The idea with this magazine, which is the brainchild of the marketing team, is to inspire people from key source markets that have authentic, valuable and unique stories that reveal the people, places and products of Cape Town. We are showing the world what this City brings to the world of arts and culture, design, sustainable energy, fashion, education, adventure and so much more.”

Availability

Vos said the magazine is funded by his department and hopes it will be published annually.

“There will definitely be a volume two and if I have it my way there will be more because there are trends, there are new markets emerging, there is so much happening in the Cape Town economic landscape. To stay current and relevant there needs to be future editions.”

He said the magazine will be available at airport lounges in South Africa, passengers on Nairobi Airways will also have access to it after the city signed an agreement with the city of Nairobi during a trade mission.

“We will also take this magazine to international platforms like the world travel market in London and the world travel market Africa. This will also be accessible online through a qr code that can also be downloaded online.”

Vos said ultimately the magazine is part of a plan to drive more visitors and investors to the City.

“I am confident that with all the things we are doing it will boost our numbers over the long term,” he said.

Karabo Ledwaba
Karabo Ledwaba's articles

About Karabo Ledwaba

Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
