Prepare for a record tourism season, experts say

If this year's statistics are anything to go by, South Africa can look forward to a bumper tourism season by year-end.

The figures coming out of the Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) show that South Africa continues to allure travellers, and has experienced a surge in international tourism from January to July 2023.

A remarkable 4.8 million international tourists visited the country, marking a 70.6% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

This growth signifies South Africa's enduring appeal to both domestic and international adventurers.

In July 2023 alone, Statistics South Africa reported a total of 2,551,329 travellers passing through the country's borders, comprising 30% South African residents and 70% foreign visitors.

This data highlights South Africa's position as a favoured destination on the global tourism map.