    AFI launches digital magazine

    1 Sep 2022
    African Fashion International (AFI) has launched a digital magazine.
    Picture Supplied.
    Picture Supplied.

    The HON by AFI digital magazine will be released every quarter with each edition having a different theme.

    First issue

    The launch issue, which is the Spring issue, will be released on the AFI website on 1 September 2022, and will be covered by four Banyana Banyana players styled in spring looks by top African designers.

    “At AFI we have spent 15 years building the best, one-stop lifestyle platform for consumers looking for unique African fashion and guiding sellers reach a global, premium market,” says Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, AFI founder and executive chairperson.

    Kick Off magazine goes digital
    Kick Off magazine goes digital

    2 days ago

    “The latest introduction to the AFI brand is this digital publication, which aims to educate audiences, publicise talent, tell stories and share thought leadership, thereby contributing to transforming the industry from Africa to the diaspora.”

    Pan-African stories

    After 15 years as a participant in the global fashion industry championing African fashion, AFI have become a purveyor of pan-African talents and creativity.

    AFI has done this by harnessing our continent’s creative capital; translating this into cultural, social, and economic success for our designers and artisans; and ensuring that consumers have access to this vast talent through AFI Fashion Weeks.

    Image supplied.
    #WomensMonth: Publicist Bonnie Meslane launches digital magazine

    By 16 Aug 2022

    Over the years, AFI has learned that fashion thrives when people fall in love with it. And it’s through the emotions fashion evokes, that they believe will allow them to tell stories.

    “When we started conceptualizing the HON by AFI digital magazine, the aim was simple, we are telling stories of what designers and creatives in the African continent and the diaspora are doing. It is to show the world how brilliant and necessary African creatives are in the global fashion industry and their contribution the luxury fashion industry,” says editor, Buhle Mbonambi.

