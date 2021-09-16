Welcome to the September edition of Public Sector Leaders (PSL)!

Apart from celebrating the first day of Spring, South Africa commemorates Heritage Month; Public Service Month, tourism and recycling in September - a busy time indeed - and in this edition of Public Sector Leaders you will find a bouquet of articles covering not only these themes but also advice about finance, upcoming events, a Covid update and mental health.
Inside this edition:
The regional focus this month is on Gauteng and 'In other news' we look at recycling initiatives. The publication takes a look at what is happening around the country to celebrate Heritage Month and moves afoot to assist with the recovery of our tourism sector.
Special features include:
- Our 'Trailblazer' is SA’s new Minister of Finance – Hon. Enoch Godongwana
- Another new minister alert – Hon. Ayanda Dlodlo becomes minister of public service and administration
- We bring you 'Three things you need to know about carbon finance'
- 'Let’s talk accessibility and employability: Can South Africans find opportunities in this current crisis?'
- In 'Legal Matters', we look at investing in a diversity and inclusion policy for better productivity
- Find out why the youth may hold the key to reaching immunity targets in our 'Covid-19 update'
In his letter to the country earlier this month – 'From the desk of the presidency' – our President celebrates Public Service Month and the dedicated public servants who are committed to Batho Pele principles:
“Our commitment to building a state that is ethical, capable and above all developmental necessitates that civil servants see themselves not merely as state functionaries but as development workers,” - President Ramaphosa.
It is a busy month for our public sector leaders with H.E. Ramaphosa attending the National Police Service Commemoration Day. His Excellency held a bilateral meeting with the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Angela Merkel ahead of the G20 Compact with Africa Summit and attended the inauguration ceremony of President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema in Lusaka, Zambia. He also participated in the 41st Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State.
