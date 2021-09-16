Industries

Welcome to the September edition of Public Sector Leaders (PSL)!

16 Sep 2021
Issued by: Topco Media
Apart from celebrating the first day of Spring, South Africa commemorates Heritage Month; Public Service Month, tourism and recycling in September - a busy time indeed - and in this edition of Public Sector Leaders you will find a bouquet of articles covering not only these themes but also advice about finance, upcoming events, a Covid update and mental health.
Inside this edition:

Welcome to the September edition of Public Sector Leaders (PSL)!Welcome to the September edition of Public Sector Leaders (PSL)!Welcome to the September edition of Public Sector Leaders (PSL)!


The regional focus this month is on Gauteng and 'In other news' we look at recycling initiatives. The publication takes a look at what is happening around the country to celebrate Heritage Month and moves afoot to assist with the recovery of our tourism sector.

Special features include:

  • Our 'Trailblazer' is SA’s new Minister of Finance – Hon. Enoch Godongwana
  • Another new minister alert – Hon. Ayanda Dlodlo becomes minister of public service and administration
  • We bring you 'Three things you need to know about carbon finance'
  • 'Let’s talk accessibility and employability: Can South Africans find opportunities in this current crisis?'
  • In 'Legal Matters', we look at investing in a diversity and inclusion policy for better productivity
  • Find out why the youth may hold the key to reaching immunity targets in our 'Covid-19 update'

In his letter to the country earlier this month – 'From the desk of the presidency' – our President celebrates Public Service Month and the dedicated public servants who are committed to Batho Pele principles:

“Our commitment to building a state that is ethical, capable and above all developmental necessitates that civil servants see themselves not merely as state functionaries but as development workers,” - President Ramaphosa.

It is a busy month for our public sector leaders with H.E. Ramaphosa attending the National Police Service Commemoration Day. His Excellency held a bilateral meeting with the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Angela Merkel ahead of the G20 Compact with Africa Summit and attended the inauguration ceremony of President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema in Lusaka, Zambia. He also participated in the 41st Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State.

Whether you are in the public sector, the private sector, supply chain or an interested individual, PSL has something for you.

We hope you enjoy the read!

Keep your finger on the pulse! To stay in the loop on all current affairs, check out the latest edition of the Public Sector Leaders publication on Issuu, here.

For enquiries, regarding being profiled or showcased in the next edition of the Public Sector Leader publication, please set up an appointment with our national project manager, Emlyn Dunn, here.

Topco Media
DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
