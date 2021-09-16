Automotive retail group launches first true digital brand - Motus.cars

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Automotive Interview South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • AI and retail: A South African conundrum
    AI and retail: A South African conundrum
    Artificial intelligence (AI) is being successfully deployed in the global retail sector, but it needs to be used carefully in the South African context, taking into account specific market characteristics. By Wendy Tembedza
  • Unathi Mtya,group chief information officer for African Bank
    African Bank Group CIO appointed
    Unathi Mtya has been appointed group chief information officer for African Bank.
  • Let’s Talk Digital is hosted by Audrey Naidoo
    Let's Talk Digital podcast launches on Bizcommunity
    This September, Let's Talk Digital, a new multimedia offering launches on Bizcommunity. The bi-weekly podcast, hosted by Audrey Naidoo and produced by Tyran De Beer, features conversations with leading voices in the SA digital marketing and media space.
  • Helen R. McIntee, president of the African Marketing Confederation
    The AMC announces relaunch
    The African Marketing Confederation (AMC) has announced its relaunch, with updated vision and goals. The AMC is a pan-African body of marketing professionals with the aim to bring national marketing bodies and associations of nine countries together.
  • Red & Yellow partners with Unilever on BCom in Marketing degree
    Red & Yellow partners with Unilever on BCom in Marketing degree
    A partnership between the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business and global FMCG giant Unilever looks to produce future-fit graduates ready for the challenging and rewarding world of marketing.
  • McCormick Property Development breaks ground at Mamelodi Square
    McCormick Property Development breaks ground at Mamelodi Square
    Rural retail development specialists McCormick Property Development (MPD) broke ground at Mamelodi Square earlier this month. Developed in partnership with Putprop Limited, Mamelodi Square will be a single-level enclosed mall spanning over 16,000m2.
  • Source: ©Andriy Popov
    The need to curb money laundering
    The Anti-Money Laundering (AML) market makes up a significant proportion of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but the real issue is that money laundering is used to fund other illicit activities, such as smuggling, bribery, corruption, cybercrime, illegal arms dealing, human trafficking, modern slavery, and more. By Amit Singh
  • EXCLUSIVE: Craig Naicker talks Happy Friday
    EXCLUSIVE: Craig Naicker talks Happy Friday
    CWDi has been rebirthed as Happy Friday by reinventing the agency model - for staff and clients alike. By Evan-Lee Courie
  • South Africa's proposed Startup Act to be revealed soon
    South Africa's proposed Startup Act to be revealed soon
    On 16 September, startup ecosystem stakeholders will be revealing the latest findings and plans towards the development of a proposed South African Startup Act - a call to the president to unleash the growth and innovation inherent in the country's entrepreneurs and youth. These findings, gathered over the past six months via desktop research, focus groups and research contributed by the World Bank, provide a holistic overview of the problems affecting the ability of startups to establish, grow and scale in South Africa.
  • Henriëtte Loubser, Netwerk24's editor-in-chief
    Netwerk24 undergoing a metamorphosis
    Netwerk24, the acting digital home of Media24's Afrikaans titles, is moving to a new platform in early October. It will also be launching a brand new app.
Show more

Automotive jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Automotive retail group launches first true digital brand - Motus.cars

16 Sep 2021
Issued by: Motus
Corne Venter, CEO of the retail and rental division of Motus South Africa, discusses the launch of digital brand Motus.cars, the new emotive brand campaign, as well as the importance of having a real dealer network behind all of their cars.


Read more on the motus.cars blog here.
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

Let's do Biz