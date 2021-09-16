Automotive retail group launches first true digital brand - Motus.cars

Artificial intelligence (AI) is being successfully deployed in the global retail sector, but it needs to be used carefully in the South African context, taking into account specific market characteristics.ByWendy Tembedza
This September, Let's Talk Digital, a new multimedia offering launches on Bizcommunity. The bi-weekly podcast, hosted by Audrey Naidoo and produced by Tyran De Beer, features conversations with leading voices in the SA digital marketing and media space.
The African Marketing Confederation (AMC) has announced its relaunch, with updated vision and goals. The AMC is a pan-African body of marketing professionals with the aim to bring national marketing bodies and associations of nine countries together.
Rural retail development specialists McCormick Property Development (MPD) broke ground at Mamelodi Square earlier this month. Developed in partnership with Putprop Limited, Mamelodi Square will be a single-level enclosed mall spanning over 16,000m2.
The Anti-Money Laundering (AML) market makes up a significant proportion of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but the real issue is that money laundering is used to fund other illicit activities, such as smuggling, bribery, corruption, cybercrime, illegal arms dealing, human trafficking, modern slavery, and more.ByAmit Singh
On 16 September, startup ecosystem stakeholders will be revealing the latest findings and plans towards the development of a proposed South African Startup Act - a call to the president to unleash the growth and innovation inherent in the country's entrepreneurs and youth. These findings, gathered over the past six months via desktop research, focus groups and research contributed by the World Bank, provide a holistic overview of the problems affecting the ability of startups to establish, grow and scale in South Africa.
Corne Venter, CEO of the retail and rental division of Motus South Africa, discusses the launch of digital brand Motus.cars, the new emotive brand campaign, as well as the importance of having a real dealer network behind all of their cars.
