Youth need to rise to Covid-19 challenges

Issued by: Topco Media
GCIS' Public Sector Manager magazine June edition is out now!

This edition reflects on Youth Month, and how the youth need to rise to Covid-19 challenges. You can expect in-depth articles on:

- President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for South Africans to remain calm amid Covid-19 increase in positive cases
- The African Continental Free Trade Area: boosting intra-Africa trade
- Covid-19 Alert Level 3: what are the new regulations?
- Opinion: Encouraging Africa's youth to reach for the sky
...and more.

Download your copy here: https://bit.ly/381WMVr
Don't miss an edition, subscribe to PSM Magazine here: https://bit.ly/2A4J5IE

The Public Sector Manager communicates with a strategic component of government's target audiences - senior public sector managers. The magazine aims to help public sector/government managers and their departments/agencies to improve the quality of the services they provide by reporting on management innovations and best practices within the public sector.

For more information visit: https://www.publicsectormanager.co.za/.

Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
