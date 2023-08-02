Industries

Satib unveils SatibGo: A revolutionary insurance offering for thrilling adventures in Africa!

2 Aug 2023
Travelling to Africa is an exhilarating experience filled with adventure and discovery. However, for far too long, many travel insurance products and assistance services have failed to adequately cater to the unique needs of travellers to this diverse and vibrant continent.
Source:
Source: Pexels

Addressing this critical gap, insurance provider Satib, has unveiled SatibGo - an insurance offering designed exclusively for inbound visitors to Africa.

SatibGo provides comprehensive cancellation cover options, immediate remote medical assistance, first response services and evacuation, as well as comprehensive cover for medical expenses incurred as a result of illness and/or accidents while travelling. Standard cover can even be extended to include 100% trip cancellation and/or cancellation for any reason.

“Providing the right cover limits with an understanding of remote locations, third-world medical infrastructure (outside of major metropoles) and unreliable transportation are all nuances we understand,” explains Andre du Toit, business development head at Satib Insurance Brokers.

Designed by industry experts and specialists in Africa travel, SatibGo is backed by Lombard Insurance Company Limited, Nexus Re (UK), United States Fire Insurance Co (USA) and Satib24 Crisis Call – Africa’s incident management team.

And as a travel-industry first, SatibGo can be purchased directly by South African tour operators, allowing them to embed the product in their own packages, thereby offering guests 24/7 access to Africa’s leading crisis-response specialists.

Weak rand and affordable luxury beckon global travellers
Weak rand and affordable luxury beckon global travellers

By 24 Jul 2023

SatibGo, which starts at a flat rate of from as little as $7 per person, per day, includes cover for:

  • Expenses incurred as a result of trip cancellation, postponement, interruption and extension.
  • Missed transport connections, travel delays or overbooked flights.
  • Emergency medical transportation, including evacuation and repatriation.
  • Security protection and political evacuation.
  • Luggage delay and/or loss.
  • Repatriation of mortal remains.
  • Satib24 Crisis Call.

SatibGo offers tour operators – and their guests – complete peace of mind, du Toit believes.“If a guest is injured or becomes ill while in Africa, it often falls to the operator or agent to step in and assist. Trying to locate and communicate with a myriad of different travel-insurance call centres can be frustrating and very often reflects negatively on the operators and the client experience in Africa.

"By embedding SatibGo travel Insurance you gain peace of mind, knowing that you and your guests have the backing of Africa’s best,” says du Toit. “SatibGo has been developed by people who not only love Africa and are passionate about the inbound tourism industry – but who also understand African travel inside out. No one knows Africa like we do."

